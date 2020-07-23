'Mask on' - Indian tennis player's rap video on COVID-19 goes viral

India's upcoming tennis player Adil Kalyanpur has captured everyone's attention on the internet with his COVID rap song titled 'Mask On.'

The Bengaluru-based 20-year-old created the video to encourage mask-wearing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The video has received a fantastic response on social media, with scores of users lauding Adil's creativity.

I wanted to make an impact in any way possible: Indian tennis player Adil Kalyanpur

Adil Kalyanpur had entered the top 1000 of the ATP men's singles rankings two years ago, attaining the 998th position in September 2018. He has been focusing more on his doubles career in recent times though; the Indian starlet achieved a career-best doubles ranking of 591 in January earlier this year.

Coached by Milos Galecic and Sasha Nesel, the upcoming tennis player has been trying to explore his other talents during the lockdown period. Adil Kalyanpur even volunteered with Whitefield Rising to distribute food to the poor in his city

"I realized that I want to continue helping people and make an impact in any way possible," the 20-year-old said.

Indian tennis fans might know that Adil Kalyanpur trained at The Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca for three years. He even had a session with the 12-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal himself.

Adil Kalyanpur with Rafael Nadal in Spain (Picture credit: TOI)

Talking about how he developed his prowess in rap music, Adil said:

"So, I composed a rap, Captivity of Negativity, which reflects my own struggles of overcoming negativity in the field of tennis. I received a lot of positive feedback, and that marked the beginning of my Rap for Impact series."

Adil Kalyanpur's parents are doctors, and he knows the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. But after seeing that not everyone is following the rules religiously, Kalyanpur got the idea to rap about this problem.

His sole aim is to inspire people to wear masks.

"I thought, if I could rap about this issue and get more people to wear masks, it would make a greater impact," he concluded.

Adil Kalyanpur in action

The entire world had come to a standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the situation is improving gradually, people still need to wear masks and follow social distancing.

With Adil Kalyanpur's video going viral on the internet, many more people could be inspired to wear masks - thus fulfilling the tennis player's objective.