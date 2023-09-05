"Match of the tournament!""Warriors; Both; Running on adrenaline" - Tennis fans hail Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner's 4R US Open clash

Alexander Zverev emerged victorious after an epic five-set battle against Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the US Open on Tuesday, September 5.

It was a high-intensity match from the get-go as both players engaged each other in long rallies, with the match leveled at 4-4 in the first set after almost an hour into play. Zverev took the first set, but the extremely hot and humid conditions began affecting both players in the second set.

The sixth seed experienced cramping in both legs while Zverev kept towelling off frequently. The players eventually shook off their physical woes and matched each other toe-to-toe. The match swung both ways, with the players taking two sets each, one after the other.

The World No. 12 finally closed the match in the decider set, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in his favor in four hours and 41 minutes.

Tennis fans took to Twitter to share their delight at being treated to a high-quality match between the two players.

Expand Tweet

Some fans were already enthused about the German's upcoming encounter against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alexander Zverev sets up QF encounter against Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 US Open

After his triumph over Jannik Sinner in the fourth round, Alexander Zverev will clash with Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

The 2020 US Open finalist will need to rest as his fourth round encounter with Sinner went beyond 1:00am local time.

In the post-match on-court interview, when asked about his next match against the World No. 1, the German sounded calm and confident as he spoke to an enthused and cheering crowd.

"I'm here to play [smiles and shrugs]. That's what I love doing. I don't know how it'll end up but I will give it my absolute best like I always do, fighting till the last moments. Of course I will have to recover after a physical match but I'll be ready," he said.

Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has been in top form, dopping a lone set against Dan Evans so far in the tournament, the only seeded player he has been up against, in the third round.

The two players have met five times on-court with Alexander Zverev leading their head-to-head at 3-2. They last met in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Madrid Open, where Alcaraz won in straight-sets.