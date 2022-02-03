Mats Wilander recalls the time he spied on Rafael Nadal at RG, says Spaniard's pre-match playlist included "romantic flamenco music"

Former World No. 1 Mats Wilander recently reminisced about the time he paid special attention to Rafael Nadal's rituals ahead of one of the Spaniard's matches at Roland Garros. Wilander said he caught the 35-year-old listening to "romantic flamenco music" in the locker room ahead of his match.

Wilander also admitted he was surprised Nadal was able to get pumped up listening to this genre of music as he himself found it quite "relaxing."

"I was next to him in the locker rooms at Roland Garros, maybe 10 years ago, and I was hearing music. I was getting ready to play a legends doubles. I was hearing this music, and I was like, 'Oh, it's Rafa,'" Wilander told Eurosport. "And I would love to know what kind of music he was listening to because it seems like it has to be techno and hyped up.

"He's standing like this (bouncing on his feet) and he's swinging or whatever," Wilander continued. "And eventually, I heard it and it was some sort of Spanish romantic flamenco music and I just melted... he's getting excited, the music was as relaxing as anything."

Music certainly helped Nadal find his groove ahead of matches at Roland Garros, as he won the title nine times in 10 years between 2005 and 2014. After failing to lift the trophy in 2015 and 2016, the Spaniard restored his dominance in Paris by winning four consecutive titles from 2017-2020.

Rafael Nadal to rest before heading to Acapulco

Nadal lifted his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday. The 35-year-old defeated Daniil Medvedev in a grueling five-set encounter that lasted more than five hours.

He has since returned to Spain, where he will rest for a few days before deciding on his schedule for the next few months. He is expected to compete in Acapulco later this month, and is also reportedly keen to play Indian Wells in March.

