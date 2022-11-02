Mats Wilander reveals one glaring weakness in Carlos Alcaraz when compared to the Big 4

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander revealed that current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has one glaring mistake in his game that could be fatal going forward.

Speaking to Eurosport, the Swede stated that the Spaniard does not possess a great serve, which could result in him struggling during the early rounds of competitions when compared to the Big 4 of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

"The reason Carlos Alcaraz will lose to some early career players - more so than the 'Big Four' - is because he serves weakly. When he's up against someone like Felix Auger-Aliassime, who hits like a bomb - with the power and the precision, that's a problem," said Wilander.

The 58-year-old pointed out that the crowd loves the teenager because of his ability to play long rallies.

"Every single point he plays is longer rallies, and I think people are falling in love with the fact that we're not seeing one-shot rallies, we're seeing much longer rallies," the former World No. 1 said.

"But if you look at Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, you don't need an outstanding serve to survive in five-set matches. Yes, it's a concern. But more of a concern about his service," he added.

"I think what Carlos Alcaraz has done this year has been special" - Andy Murray

Andrea Gaudenzi, Chairman of the ATP, with Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz has received praise for his performances from all corners of the world, with the latest coming from former World No.1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

While the Scot recognized that the 19-year-old has had a special year, he was quick to add that some results have been accentuated due to Novak Djokovic's unavailability in certain tournaments - including the US Open where Alcaraz took home the title.

"I think what Alcaraz has done this year has been special. I think also, what's happened in the last few years - and yes, there is always going to be a time when a generation passes or comes to the end of their career - but some of the results have been aided by Novak not being able to play in Australia this year. He didn't play at the US Open either and arguably is still the best player in the world. And I think that has also influenced some of the results a little bit,” he said.

Murray stated that a lot of players now have the chance to fight for titles across the year as the tour's top players, like Nadal and Djokovic, are getting older and now take part in selective events only.

"The best guys are getting older and are playing much less. They're not competing in all of the tournaments and it's giving opportunities now for all of the other players,” he said.

Poll : 0 votes