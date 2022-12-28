Matteo Berrettini in awe of Luka Doncic leading the Dallas Mavericks to glory against the New York Knicks with a historic performance

Italian tennis sensation Matteo Berrettini shared his reaction to the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic leading the team to a historic victory over the New York Knicks.

Doncic had arguably the most impressive stat line of the season in the Dallas Mavericks' 126-121 home victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday (December 27). The Slovenian finished with 60 points on 21-of-31 shooting, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and a block in a spectacular effort, and the Mavericks required every bit of it to fight back from a late deficit.

In light of this, Matteo Berrettini, who was thoroughly glued to the match, rushed to his Instagram stories to pour accolades on Doncic for his outstanding performance and expressed his amazement. The Italian wrote:

"Wait, what?!?!?! 60-21-10."

Matteo Berrettini is confident about defeating Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal ahead of Australian Open 2023

Matteo Berrettini, whose Grand Slam hopes were dashed twice by Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, told AAP that he was unable to beat Djokovic in the 2021 Wimbledon final as he lacked experience.

“I think it is also about the experience. The more you play against them, the more you learn how to beat them. When I played Novak at Wimbledon, I think it was his 30th slam. It was my first. Obviously he is a great player as well, so it wasn’t an easy task,” Berrettini said.

The Italian stated that it was an "honor" to play against the likes of Djokovic and Nadal and that he is confident that he will win against them next time.

“I felt, and I feel, super honored to play against them. Hopefully next time I am going to win. I am feeling more confident and am having long runs in slams,” he added.

Berrettini will next be in action when he represents Italy in the United Cup, along with Marco Bortolotti, Lucia Bronzetti, Lorenzo Musetti, Camila Rosatello, Martina Trevisan, and Andrea Vavassori. The team will be captained by Berrettini's coach, Vincenzo Santopadre.

Italy's campaign will start against Brazil with Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti leading the men's side against Thiago Monteiro and Felipe Meligeni Alves. Meanwhile, Martina Trevisan and Lucia Bronzetti, who is coming off a career-best season in 2022, will lead Italy in the women's side against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia and Brazilian No. 2 Laura Pigossi.

