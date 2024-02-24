Matteo Berrettini celebrates fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini reaching her first WTA 1000 final at Dubai Tennis Championships 2024

Matteo Berrettini recently celebrated fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini's entry into the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024.

Paolini began her campaign as an unseeded participant with a comeback win over 11th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia. She struggled to get going early on and lost the opening set but quickly bounced back to take the second and third to close the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Paolini then went past Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 and downed eighth-seed Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-2. She received a pass in the quarterfinals as her opponent Elena Rybakina withdrew due to illness.

In her semifinal effort on Friday, February 23, the World No. 26 overcame Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 7-6 (6) after an intense fight that lasted for nearly two hours.

Paolini's effort received acknowledgment from her compatriot and ATP star Matteo Berrettini, who took to Instagram and commented on a video capturing Paolini's moment of victory over Cirstea.

"Jassssssss," Berrettini wrote.

Matteo Berrettini's Instagram story.

This is the first time Jasmine Paolini has qualified for the final of a WTA 1000 event. She will take on an in-form Anna Kalinskaya, who shocked Iga Swiatek in her semifinal match.

The Dubai Tennis Championships decider is expected to be a close encounter as Paolini and Kalinskaya stand on level terms, with their head-to-head hanging in balance at 1-1. Interestingly, the duo have already met this year. They clashed in the fourth round of the Australian Open, where World No. 40 Kalinskaya came out on top with a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Irrespective of the outcome of the final, both Paolini and Kalinskaya will bear the fruits of their efforts in Dubai and reach their career-high rankings once the WTA updates its standing on Monday.

Matteo Berrettini 'less interested' in rankings after dropping out of ATP Top 100

Matteo Berrettini

On the ATP side of things, Matteo Berrettini has slipped off the Top 100. He retired midway through his second-round match at the US Open 2023 due to an ankle injury and later pulled out of the Australian Open 2024.

In the current standings for men's singles, he currently sits at 129th spot, which is a far cry from his career-high ranking of World No. 6.

However, the Italian has decided to care less about the rankings and wants to challenge the players dominating the courts at present. In a press conference online, he said:

"Right now I'm less interested in rankings. I'm interested in getting back to playing games with top players." (via Corriere dello Sport; translated)

The Italian is set to skip the Indian Wells Open 2024 and resume his journey at the challengers circuit in Phoenix, Arizona.

"I'm not going to play Indian Wells, the idea is to go back to Phoenix and Miami. We go day by day, week by week, I feel better and better. Then the whole season on clay," Matteo Berrettini added.