Matteo Berrettini and girlfriend Melissa Satta attend Monaco GP 2023

Since his withdrawal from the 2023 French Open, Matteo Berrettini is taking the time to rest and practice and get back in form.

The Italian last played at this year's Monte Carlo Masters where he withdrew from his Round of 16 match against Holger Rune due to an oblique muscle tear. Since then, he missed most of the clay season, pulling out of Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

The 27-year-old shared an update on his off-court whereabouts via Instagram. He posted a picture of himself outside the race tracks of the F1 Circuit de Monaco along with his girlfriend Melissa Satta, Italian football player Marco Verratti and wife Jessica Aidi Verratti.

Screengrab from Matteo Berrettini's Instagram

The thrilling contest saw two-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen clinch his fourth victory of the season. He was followed by Fernando Alonso in second and Esteban Ocon in third place.

The star-studded event also saw the likes of Hollywood star Tom Holland and Brazilian football player Neymar Jr.

Matteo Berrettini features in new ad by Italian company Illumia

Matteo Berrettini poses for the cameras at the 2023 United Cup

Matteo Berrettini and his family were featured in an advertisement by Italian electric and gas company, Illumia.

He took to Instagram to share the video ad. The campaign focuses on conserving energy by taking small steps to cut down on unnecessary consumption of electricity in daily life.

"Family filming day," he posted.

The video starts with Berrettini asking his father to switch off the lights as he leaves their home by pointing at the switch. He then throws a shirt at his brother to call his attention to the air condition settings that should have been at its optimum.

Finally, he goes over to his mother who is cooking and hugs her with his voice over delivering the message, 'Chi ha l’energia giusta, sceglie di non sprecarla', translated as 'those who have the right energy, choose not to waste it'.

The World No. 20 had also recently given an update on his recovery and posted that his rehab was going well. He was optimistic about his return in the upcoming grass season and his plan to return to defend his title at the Stuttgart Open.

The former Wimbledon finalist had one of his best grass season last year winning both his titles - The Queen's Club and the Stuttgart Open on the surface.

