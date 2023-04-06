Matteo Berrettini and girlfriend Melissa Satta have been subjected to severe online backlash over a beach day post amidst the Italian's poor run of form.

Berrettini has had a disappointing start to his 2023 season, with a 5-6 win/loss record so far. His struggles were starkly evident at the Sunshine Double events in Indian Wells and Miami, as he faced opening-round exits at both tournaments.

Following his return home, Melissa Satta shared some pictures of herself and Berrettini enjoying a day on the beach.

But the Instagram post was met with abuse as fans criticized the Italian for seemingly prioritizing time with his girlfriend over training for the upcoming tournaments.

"Once upon a time a tennis player," one user commented.

Instagram comments under Melissa Satta's post

Others compared Berrettini with his compatriot Jannik Sinner, who enjoyed great success at the Sunshine Double.

"Better one day @janniksin than 100 at @mattberrettini," one user commented.

The prevalent sentiment in the comments was that the Italian was shirking his training for supposedly frivolous reasons.

"I see you're training hard to be a tennis player again," a user joked.

Plenty of abuse was directed at Satta too, as she was blamed for Berrettini's recent tennis struggles.

"You're pushing this boy, leave him alone, if he goes this way, goodbye tennis," a comment read.

Instagram comments on Melissa Satta's post

Matteo Berrettini was previously forced to defend his relationship with Melissa Satta over similar concerns raised by former Italian tennis player Nicola Pietrangeli.

"I'm having a romantic relationship like all the other kids my age. Normal, and here too I'm sorry that such a positive thing, which is a feeling after all, is turned around as a professional distraction. Beyond the haters, I'm sorry for those who know about tennis: they are not constructive criticisms and I don't understand the reasons," Berrettini said.

Matteo Berrettini confident of putting Indian Wells and Miami disappointment behind with strong return to clay

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Miami Open

Despite the disappointing results in the United States, Matteo Berrettini has maintained a positive outlook for the upcoming claycourt season which begins with the Monte-Carlo Masters.

"Not the results I hoped for in Indian Wells, Phoenix, and Miami. But a lot of progress has been made on the practice court. My focus now shifts to the clay court season. Looking forward to a strong training block before my first event in Monte Carlo. Thank you for the continued support," Berrettini shared via Instagram.

Matteo Berrettini has the chance to move up in the ATP rankings given that he isn't defending any points from last year's claycourt season. The Italian was forced to skip the 2022 European clay swing due to wrist surgery.

