Matteo Berrettini happy to start season with teammates at United Cup despite having "almost no preseason" 

Matteo Berrettini spearheaded Italy's efforts to reach the finals of the inaugural United Cup in Australia, where his side were humbled in a 4-0 defeat to the United States on Sunday.

The mixed-gender team event debuted this season and featured 18 nations represented by some of the best players in the world. Italy and USA rose unscathed from the group stages to triumph over Greece and Poland respectively in the semifinals.

In the finals, American World No. 3 Jessica Pegula registered a comprehensive victory over Italy's Martina Trevisan before Frances Tiafoe eased past Lorenzo Musetti for a 2-0 lead. Taylor Fritz secured the championship for Team USA after fending off star Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6, 7-6.

In a press conference after the final, Berrettini spoke at length about the camaraderie within the Italian camp. He highlighted how the company of his teammates helped him stay motivated during what was the "earliest" start to a season in his professional career.

"It was really nice to be with them," the 26-year-old said of his compatriots. "I have to say this year was the earliest that I left since I started playing tennis. I left on the 24th. If it wasn't for them, it would have been way tougher. I feel the season is getting longer and we are starting sooner."

He added that the squad had little preparation prior to the beginning of the 2023 season Down Under.

"We almost have no preseason, so it was really nice to kind of celebrate with them and be together for New Year's Eve."

The Wimbledon 2021 finalist further attributed Italy's run to the finals to the compelling geniality of their entourage.

"We had a lot of fun off court, and that's what I believe was the reason why we reached the finals," Berrettini continued.

He also reflected on the past couple of weeks, underlining how he has accumulated plenty of experience ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

"It's been two incredible weeks for me. The important thing is that I'm growing a lot in and off court. All the matches that I played during these two weeks, I happened to collect more experience and take with more confidence 2023," the Italian said.

"The more you play against them the more you learn to beat them" - Matteo Berrettini hoping to secure maiden wins over Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in four sets in the finals of Wimbledon 2021

Matteo Berrettini recently gave an insight into his mindset and key goals ahead of the 2023 season. The Italian soared to a career-high ranking of No. 6 following a semi-final finish at the 2022 Australian Open but was impeded by recurring injuries by the end of the season.

Currently ranked No. 16, Berrettini expressed his hopes for positive results this month in Australia in a recent interview with AAP. When asked about his dismal 0-6 record against Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, touted by many as the 2023 Australian Open favorites, the Italian opined that his experience against the duo should help him clinch a maiden win in a future encounter.

"The more you play against them the more you learn how to beat them,” Matteo Berrettini said. “When I played Novak at Wimbledon, I think it was his 30th slam. It was my first. Obviously, he is a great player as well, so it wasn’t an easy task. I feel, super honored to play against them."

He added:

"Hopefully next time I am going to win. I am feeling more confident and am having long runs in slams."

Matteo Berrettini, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will next be seen in action at the 2023 Australian Open. Djokovic clinched his 92nd career title in Adelaide on Sunday in a grueling three-set final against American Sebastian Korda.

