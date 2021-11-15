Alexander Zverev empathizes with Matteo Berrettini after the Italian is forced to retire in the middle of their ATP Finals contest due to an injury

After a blistering first set performance which ended in an unsuccessful tie-break, Matteo Berrettini was forced to retire during the second set of his match against Alexander Zverev due to an injury in his right oblique.

Being the home favorite at Turin, Berrettini was looking to capitalize on crowd support and finish his season on a high. But it was not meant to be for the Italian who has had the best season of his career so far, achieving a career-high ranking of world no. 7.

Berrettini was evidently upset about not being able to compete further in the match, but he appreciated the atmosphere created by the crowd at the Pala Alpitour stadium.

"Not being able to finish the match is killing me. It is just really tough to face. I really wanted to enjoy every second, that’s what we said as a team," Berrettini was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour. "The worst thing that could have happened, happened," he added.

Speaking about the crowd, Berrettini said, "The atmosphere was one of the best I ever felt in my life. It was unbelievable. That is probably why I feel so bad right now."

Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev at the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day One

This is not the first time Berrettini has had to stay off the court due to an injury this season. The Wimbledon finalist suffered an abdominal injury after the first Major of the season in Melbourne, keeping him out of contention for nearly two months.

The Italian also skipped the recently concluded Paris Masters due to stiffness in his neck, deciding not to take any risks with his fitness before the ATP Finals. Hence, it is understandable why injury concerns which are likely to cut his season short are extremely distressing for Berrettini.

Elaborating on the injury, Berrettini said, "It is mentally really tough for me because I used to have an injury close to the same area, so it is tough to play," referring to the abdominal injury he suffered after the Australian Open.

"I can't imagine what you feel right now" -- Alexander Zverev addresses Berrettini's disappointment on social media

Alexander Zverev left a post on Instagram for his Italian counterpart, highlighting the respect he has for the fellow athlete.

The caption of the post read, "We are all athletes who want to do the best we can to win, but the most important is that at the end of the day we can shake each other’s hand in good health and prepare for our next match. Today wasn’t the case and I can’t imagine what you feel right now @matberrettini. All I can tell you is to hold your head high and you will be back!"

If Berrettini confirms his unavailability for the tournament, it is likely that Jannik Sinner will replace the Italian in the round-robin group stage of the tournament. As of now, there has been no official update from Berrettini's team.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya