Matteo Berrettini injury update: Italian reveals ruptured ligament after horror US Open fall, set to miss Asia swing

Matteo Berrettini has given fans an update on his physical condition after he was forced to retire mid-match at the 2023 US Open due to a nasty fall.

Berrettini was facing Arthur Rinderknech on Thursday, August 31, when he rolled his ankle midway through the second set and went to the ground in extreme pain.

Rinderknech won the second-round match by walkover, 6-4, 5-3. Medical personnel quickly rushed to the court to assist Berrettini, who needed to be carried out of the court in a wheelchair.

The Italian has now taken to Instagram to give an update on his injury status, stating that he has received a mixed report from his medical team after the US Open. On a positive note, the injury was not as grave as previously feared, and he has been diagnosed with a ruptured ligament.

However, he will not be able to represent Team Italy during their Davis Cup tie against Canada, Chile, and Sweden in Group A in Bologna, Italy, from September 12–17.

Berrettini has also been forced to withdraw from all competition in Asia that will follow the Davis Cup. The Italian will now begin intense rehabilitation and hopefully return to the ATP Tour after the ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters (October 2–9).

"Mixed feelings. Positive news following some further tests that my ankle injury did not cause as much damage as originally feared - I have a ruptured ligament. But I’m extremely disappointed that I will not be able to represent Italy in Bologna, or compete in the ATP events in Asia," Berrettini stated.

"Now I start my intense rehab to hopefully return to tour shortly after the Shanghai Masters. Thank you again for all the kind messages," he added.

Matteo Berrettini to exit the top 50 ranking after early exit at US Open

Matteo Berrettini, currently ranked World No. 36, will leave the top 50 of the ATP rankings after bowing out of the US Open in the second round.

The Italian was defending 360 points in New York this year after reaching the quarterfinals last year. He is now projected to drop to World No. 65. The 27-year-old first entered the top 50 in 2019 and reached as high as World No. 6 in 2022.

The former Wimbledon finalist has had injuries hamper his 2023 ATP season multiple times. At the Grand Slams, he exited the Australian Open in the first round, withdrew from Roland Garros, and was swept aside by Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon Championships in the fourth round.

Moreover, Matteo Berrettini was also unable to defend his two titles from 2022: the Stuttgart Open and the Queen's Club Championship. At the former, he lost to Lorenzo Sonego, 6-1, 6-2, in the first round and withdrew from the latter. We know he will be out of action until at least October, if not more.