Matteo Berrettini has officially signed off from the 2023 season, having failed to achieve match fitness for the year-end ATP tournaments.

Berrettini has been on the sidelines since the 2023 US Open. He incurred an ankle injury mid-way through his second-round match against Arthur Rinderknech at the New York Major and has since been recovering.

Taking to social media on Friday, October 27, Berrettini said that his medical team has advised him not to compete in any more tournaments this season despite engaging in high-level training in recent weeks.

"Despite training at high level for a few weeks, my medical team has advised it would be a risk to compete in the final tournaments of the ATP season," Berrettini wrote on Instagram.

The Italian acknowledged the importance of prioritizing his long-term interests as he aims to utilize the opportunity to reset and rebuild for a strong return next season.

"It has been very difficult to accept this but I need to do what is best for next season and my long time career. I will take the opportunity to reset, re-build and start the year fully fit and healthy," he continued. "It has been an extremely tough year but I'm looking forward to a full and successful season in 2024."

The 27-year-old will not be able to represent Team Italy at the Davis Cup Finals. However, he is ready to provide support to the team off the court in all ways possible.

"I will stay in close contact with the Davis Cup captain and make myself available to support team Italy in any way I can for the finals," he added.

Berrettini joins Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa, and several other players across both the ATP and WTA tours, who are expected to return to competitive tennis from injury at the start of the 2024 season.

A look into Matteo Berrettini's injury-ridden 2023 season

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 National Bank Open

Matteo Berrettini commenced his 2023 campaign at the Australian Open, where he suffered a first-round defeat against Andy Murray.

After a two-month break due to injuries, he returned to the tour at the Mexican Open in March. He failed to pull off any notable results there and in any of the successive North American events. The Italian withdrew from the French Open after suffering an abdominal injury.

At Wimbledon, Berrettini defeated Lorenzo Sonego, Alex de Minaur, and Alexander Zverev before succumbing to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 defeat against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

Matteo Berrettini will finish the season with a 12-11 win-loss record. He is currently ranked No. 90 in the world.