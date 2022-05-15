Matteo Berrettini pulls out of the French Open 2022, promises fans that he will compete in a full grass season

Matteo Berrettini took to Instagram on Saturday to announce to his fans that he will be pulling out of the upcoming French Open despite having made a full recovery from his injury.

The Italian was last seen in action at the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Miomir Kecmanovic. He underwent hand surgery following his quarterfinals loss, in a procedure that was supposed to be only minor, according to early reports.

Unfortunately, the recovery process cost the World No. 8 the entire European clay swing, meaning that Roland Garros was always going to be touch and go. In an Instagram post, Berrettini confirmed that he is back in training and that his hand is "feeling great."

However, the 26-year-old revealed that he has decided not to push himself to play best-of-five matches on clay without any match practice under the guidance of his medical team.

One good news for the Italian's fans is his assurance that he will be playing the full grasscourt swing after the French Open, where he will be defending significantly more points.

"Following a very positive update from my medical team, I am now back on-court training at a high level. My hand is feeling great and I am working hard to build up my match fitness," Matteo Berrettini wrote. "My team and I have made the decision that going straight back into 5 set matches on clay at Roland Garros would not be sensible, therefore I will delay my comeback to compete in the full grass season."

Berrettini has been replaced in the main draw by Jaume Munar, who will be making his fifth consecutive Roland Garros main draw appearance.

Matteo Berrettini will lose 360 points at the end of the French Open

Matteo Berrettini progressed as far as the quarterfinals of last year's French Open

Matteo Berrettini reached the quarterfinals at the French Open last year and will lose 360 points once the tournament draws to a close on June 5. Seeded ninth in Paris, the Italian fell to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in four sets.

The grass season, however, is where the World No. 8 has the most at stake. Having won the Queen's Club Champioships, Berrettini will be defending 500 ranking points. The 26-year-old also reached the semifinals of the 2019 Halle Open, meaning that another 90 points will be on the line.

The former World No. 6 reached the final of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, losing to Djokovic in four sets in the final. The Italian, therefore, will be defending 1200 points at SW19.

The World No. 8 has played only 15 matches this year, winning nine and losing six. The 26-year-old is yet to win a title in 2022 and has reached only one semifinal till date -- at the Australian Open where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

