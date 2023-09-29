Matteo Berrettini reacts to girlfriend Melissa Satta hosting Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony

Matteo Berrettini recently expressed his pride for his girlfriend Melissa Satta, who hosted the opening ceremony of the Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome on Thursday.

The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious and exciting events in golf, where teams from Europe and the United States compete for glory. Satta, a popular television presenter and model, recently landed the gig as host of the ceremony.

Satta stepped up to the podium to present the coverage of the opening ceremony ahead of the tournament tee-off. She sported an oversized white pantsuit, which contrasted with the blue backdrop of the stage. She looked elegant as she welcomed the audience and introduced the players and captains of both teams.

Berrettini posted a clip of Satta hosting the ceremony on his Instagram story on Thursday, September 28.

"#proud❤☀," Berrettini wrote.

Matteo Berrettini's Instagram story.

The couple recently attended the Ryder Cup gala dinner in Rome. They donned matching suits. Berrettini wore a navy and white ensemble, while Satta chose a glittering black and white outfit. She posted some videos and photos of their gala night on social media.

Melissa Satta on Instagram

Berrettini has had a tough year with injuries, which have hampered his performance and ranking. The Italian exited the Australian Open in the first round and took a two-month break due to injury. He then had to pull out of the Monte-Carlo Masters before his third-round match due to an abdominal problem.

Berrettini returned to action in Stuttgart and made it to the round of 16 at the Wimbledon Championships. He then had to retire from his second-round match at the US Open due to an ankle injury, which left him in agony. He also missed the chance to play for Italy in the 2023 Davis Cup because of his recent injury.

"I'm recovering well, the injury was less serious than expected" - Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 US Open

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Italy, Matteo Berrettini revealed that he is making good progress in his recovery from his latest injury. He also admitted that dealing with multiple setbacks this year has been challenging mentally.

"I'm recovering well, the injury was less serious than expected," he said. "I'm better, after what happened this year I felt more injured inside than outside. These days have helped me find the right energy again, thinking that I can play in Malaga gives me energy," he said.

The 27-year-old added that the time he spent away from the court helped him to rediscover his passion for the game.

"They were bad moments, which I did not like. But they were fundamental to make me rediscover the reasons for the joy of doing what I started as a child and that has occupied my whole life," he said. "I thought back to the origins to find myself. The darkness gave me the space to do it."

Matteo Berrettini's current world ranking stands at 65, with a win-loss record of 12-11 this season.