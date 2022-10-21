Matteo Berrettini has reacted to meeting famous Italian rapper Marracash during his concert in Italy.

Rapper and composer Fabio Bartolo Rizzo is better known by his stage name Marracash. He began his career as a member of the rap group Dogo Gang before breaking out on his own and gaining popularity in the 2010s with the release of six studio albums that peaked in the top 10 of the Italian music charts.

The rapper recently performed a concert in his native Italy, and tennis star Matteo Berrettini attended it. Later, Marracash took to Instagram to publish a slew of photos from the concert, including one of him hugging the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up.

Berrettini also took to Instagram to share his reaction to this. He took to his Instagram stories, using a heart emoji to express his feelings.

The 26-year-old Italian started the 2022 season with a semifinal appearance at the 2022 Australian Open where he was beaten by eventual champion Rafael Nadal. He then headed to Indian Wells, where Miomir Kecmanovic eliminated him in the fourth round in three sets after a dismal performance in Rio de Janeiro and an early retirement in Acapulco.

Soon after, Berrettini revealed that his right hand injury required immediate surgery, necessitating his withdrawal from Miami and the tour's clay swing, which included the French Open, in order to fully recuperate.

He then made a stunning recovery during the grasscourt season by winning consecutive titles at the Stuttgart Open and Queen's Club Championships. However, the Italian had to withdraw from Wimbledon after contracting COVID-19. He returned to the tour a few weeks later and made a quarterfinal appearance at the 2022 US Open, where he was defeated by Casper Ruud.

Berrettini was later selected as Team Europe's alternative for the 2022 Laver Cup and took Roger Federer's place in the middle of the competition. The Italian is currently competing at the Napoli Open, where he defeated Roberto Carballes Baena to earn a place in the quarterfinals against Taro Daniel.

"I wanted to get revenge, and I think I played better"- Matteo Berrettini on his win against Roberto Carballes Baena

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Two

Matteo Berrettini reflected on his win against Roberto Carballes Baena during his post-match press conference. Although he acknowledged that the circumstances and environment were very different for him, he claimed that he performed better than his opponent.

"The atmosphere, The conditions [were different to Florence] for sure," Matteo Berrettini said, adding, "This is outdoor, way warmer, and I wanted to get revenge. I felt like I had a lot of chances last week and it was tough to digest, especially because I played in Florence, in Italy, so it was really tough. But today I stepped on the court, I think with even more will to win this match, and I think I played better."

