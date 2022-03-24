Matteo Berrettini rocks up to watch the Miami Heat in action alongside Usain Bolt

Matteo Berrettini landed in Florida ahead of the 2022 Miami Masters and made ample use of his time off to catch the Miami Heat in action in the NBA. Berrettini was joined by a surprise guest at the FTX Arena in Miami, eight-time Olympic gold medalist and track-and-field superstar, Usain Bolt.

The duo watched the Miami Heat play against the Golden State Warriors, where the home team succumbed to a disappointing 104-118 loss. A photo of the pair was uploaded to Instagram by the ATP's official handle.

"Matteo [Berrettini] and Usain [Bolt] take Miami," the caption read, along with a hammer emoji and a lightning bolt emoji to indicate their respective nicknames.

Berrettini also posted a short clip of him enjoying the action from his courtside seat on his Instagram story.

Matteo Berrettini kicks off his 2022 Miami Masters campaign against Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Matteo Berrettini is slated to kick off his 2022 Miami Masters campaign against Juan Manuel Cerundolo. The Argentinian defeated Dusan Lajovic in his opener to set up a second-round meeting against the Wimbledon finalist.

It will be the first ever meeting between the pair but the Italian is the overwhelming favorite to progress to the third round. A win against Cerundolo would pit the World No. 6 against either 28th seed Frances Tiafoe or Brandon Nakashima in his next match. Berrettini will likely meet World No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals and World No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

Berrettini, seeded fourth in the tournament, will be looking to win his first ever match in Miami on Friday. The Italian has made only one previous appearance in the desert, in the 2019 edition. Then unseeded, the 25-year-old fell in the first round against current defending champion Hubert Hurkacz.

Against Cerondulo, Matteo Berrettini will also be looking to win his 10th match of the season. The World No. 6 has played 15 matches in 2022 so far, winning nine and losing six. His best result came at the Australian Open, where he reached the semifinals before falling to eventual winner Rafael Nadal.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Rafael Nadal is through to his 6th Australian Open final with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No.7 seed Matteo Berrettini.



It is the 75th match-win of his career at the Australian Open.



Is 1 victory away from claiming a men's record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. Rafael Nadal is through to his 6th Australian Open final with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No.7 seed Matteo Berrettini.It is the 75th match-win of his career at the Australian Open. Is 1 victory away from claiming a men's record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Since then, Berrettini has had a string of losses to his name. At the Rio Open, he fell against teengage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. At the Mexican Open, the Italian lost his very first match against America's Tommy Paul.

At the recently concluded Indian Wells Masters, the 25-year-old suffered an unexpected loss against Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round -- the lowest-ranked player he has lost to this year. The Italian is currently No. 8 in the ATP Race to Turin with 945 points.

