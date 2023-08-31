Matteo Berrettini's girlfriend Melissa Satta to host Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony

Matteo Berrettini's girlfriend and model Melissa Satta will host the opening ceremony of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Satta, who is a presenter on Sky Sports Italy and has previously worked for MTV Italy as a fashion model, will be the host of the traditional curtain raiser for the biennial golf contest between Europe and the United States. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 28, at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Satta posted a clip on her Instagram story of her studying for the Ryder Cup while watching Berrettini practice at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday, August 30.

"I study for the @therydercup at the @usopen," Satta wrote on Instagram.

Matteo Berrettini's girlfriend Melissa Satta on Instagram

Satta said she was honored and excited to be part of such a prestigious event, which will be held in Italy for the first time.

"I think it is going to be amazing to host the Ryder Cup opening ceremony," Satta said. "When I had the call, I couldn’t believe it was actually going to be me. To have people from all over Europe and America coming to Rome is going to be very special, all there having fun enjoying sport together."

However, Satta’s main focus this week is on another sport: tennis. The 37-year-old is currently in New York with her boyfriend Matteo Berrettini. The Italian is currently competing at the US Open, where he reached the semifinals in 2019.

Matteo Berrettini to face Arthur Rinderknech after dominant first round at US Open

Matteo Berrettini at the US Open

Matteo Berrettini will face World No. 73 Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the US Open on Thursday, August 31.

Berrettini is looking to regain his form after a disappointing loss to Felix Auger Aliassime in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month. The Italian star, who has won seven ATP titles in his career, breezed past 29th seed Ugo Humbert in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, in the first round on Tuesday.

Rinderknech, on the other hand, pulled off a stunning upset over Diego Schwartzman in his opening match, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The Frenchman showed no nerves as he outplayed the Argentine clay-court specialist with his powerful serve and forehand.

This will be the first meeting between Berrettini and Rinderknech on the ATP Tour. Berrettini will be the clear favorite to advance to the third round, given his experience and ranking.

However, The 27-year-old cannot afford to underestimate Rinderknech, who has shown impressive form and confidence this year. The Frenchman has reached two ATP quarterfinals, in Mallorca and Kitzbuhel, and has won a Challenger Tour in Switzerland.

The winner of this match will face either Gael Monfils or Andrey Rublev in the third round.