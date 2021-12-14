"Lengthy quarantine is difficult and not an experience I want anyone else to have" - Matteo Berrettini 

In a recent interview with Sportface, Matteo Berrettini opened up about a host of topics, including his disappointing end to the season, the side-effects of being famous, vaccinations and his plans for next year.

Two weeks of quarantine was a harrowing experience for Berrettini this year, something he doesn't want anyone else to go through. While acknowledging vaccines are a complex topic, according to him it's the right thing to do to get back to normal.

"I will leave after Christmas, because from what they told me arriving before the 27th, three days of quarantine must be done. I will play Atp Cup and then Australian Open. I have my own idea about vaccines and what is right for me. Last year doing two weeks of quarantine was difficult and I do not wish it to anyone, if the solution was to get vaccinated to avoid all this, then I think it is right, but it is a complex speech that opens many brackets. For me it is the right thing to do to restart the world."

Following the Australian Open, Berrettini intends to play in South America for the first time in his career.

"After AO I go to South America on clay, I've never done it. My grandmother is Brazilian, the one in Rio is a tournament that I wanted to do, then I will also go to Acapulco."

The Italian ended his season after an injury at the 2021 ATP Finals. While it was a bitter pill to swallow, he said he is feeling good and is training for the upcoming season.

"Now I'm fine, I'm training and I'm back on the pitch. It was a difficult period emotionally speaking, I ended the season with a lot of bitterness in my mouth, then I took time to recover. Now I'm fine and I'm preparing for Australia, very little is missing."

Berrettini also spoke about the emotional toll the sport takes on him and the disappointment of getting injured at the ATP Finals, especially since it was in his native Italy. Though he further added that overall, he had a good year.

"For those who have known me for a long time, you know how much it takes on an emotional level when I go out on the pitch. Playing the Finals in Italy was something I thought was impossible, having qualified and deserving to be there but not being able to take advantage of it, it was hard. There have been some crying, but if I look back at the year I realize it was good."

ATP Tour @atptour



Wishing Matteo Berrettini all the best in his recovery 🙏 Devastating 😞Wishing Matteo Berrettini all the best in his recovery 🙏 #NittoATPFinals Devastating 😞Wishing Matteo Berrettini all the best in his recovery 🙏 #NittoATPFinals https://t.co/F0f0b5il6W

Matteo Berrettini on the negative aspects of being famous

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 US Open

Matteo Berrettini is someone who is constantly analyzing things, so the worst part of his ordeal was not having an answer to what caused his injury. But at the same time the Italian feels being injured a lot has made him the person he is today.

"On a mental level, unfortunately, I am one who asks myself many things and I often look for answers to what is happening, the worst thing is not to find an answer to an injury. Maybe there aren't and there won't be any, from food to how many hours I sleep, in times of difficulty you try to look at everything at 360 degrees. In some respects it was lucky for me to be injured often, it shaped me and made me the person I am."

While Berrettini is quite reserved off the court, the fame he has achieved on it has garnered excessive attention, which at times bothers him.

"Negative aspect of having increased my fame? I am a reserved type, I like being in public, but sometimes the lines are crossed a little. People in the restaurant with the phone inside the plate to make a video, it's not unpleasant, but I wouldn't do it. It happens to famous people, I try not to be too much one who likes notoriety, I don't go looking for these things."

Although fame complicates things, especially in Italy where Berretini is easily recognizable, the Italian admits it's part and parcel of being a successful sportsman.

Also Read Article Continues below

"In Italy it is a bit complicated to do things. I do not want to complain, but if I want to go to dinner with my family, it has become complex, but it is part of the sportsman I have become. Sometimes I thought it was better to stay at home and do nothing, I say that abroad, here in America, it doesn't work like that."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala