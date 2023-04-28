Matteo Berrettini had some sad news to share with his fans on Friday, announcing that he has withdrawn from the 2023 Italian Open, which is slated to commence in Rome on May 10.

Berrettini suffered a grade 2 tear to his internal oblique muscle during his Round of 16 match at the Monte-Carlo Masters and subsequently pulled out of the Madrid Open as well.

Currently in rehab, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up started his road to recovery in Barcelona and is being treated by Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro, the same doctor who treated Rafael Nadal too.

Taking to Instagram, Berrettini revealed that he was holding on to the hope of being able to play in Rome in front of his home fans but would need another week before he can start training. He admitted that the Italian Open meant a lot to him and that the tournament was where his dreams commenced, making his withdrawal all the more gutting.

"I have been holding on to the hope of being able to compete in Rome, a tournament that means so much to me and where all my dreams started. However my latest scan results show I still need at least a week before I can start training physically again," he captioned an Instagram post.

Berrettini further lamented that withdrawing from the 2023 Italian Open was very difficult because of his fans and hoped to be able to compete at the highest level again soon.

"Withdrawing from and missing the Rome event is so so difficult, and that is all because of the (Italian) fans. Your support means everything and I can’t wait to be back competing in front of you again soon," Matteo Berrettini added in his post.

Matteo Berrettini has had an underwhelming season so far

Matteo Berrettini at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Matteo Berrettini has won just seven out of 13 matches so far this season, with his most notable performance being helping Italy reach the final of the United Cup at the start of the year. The 27-year-old also reached the quarterfinals of the Mexico Open in Acapulco before retiring due to an injury.

He was involved in a thrilling five-setter with former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open, which went the Brit's way despite Berrettini having match points.

Prior to Monte-Carlo, Matteo Berrettini was eliminated by Japan's Taro Daniel and America's Mackenzie McDonald in the opening rounds of the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes