Maxime Cressy and Priscilla Hon make their relationship Instagram official

American tennis player Maxime Cressy has confirmed his relationship with Australian pro Priscilla Hon.

Cressy has been prioritizing his career over the last few years to fulfill his potential on the men’s tour. He won his first ATP title at the 2022 Hall of Fame Open in Newport and was recently seen competing at the ATP 1000 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The American shared a picture of himself with Hon on his Instagram account, confirming their rumored relationship.

Hon, who’s ranked 163 in the WTA rankings, also shared a picture with Cressy on her social media.

She announced herself on the women’s tour in 2017, reaching her first ever quarterfinal at the Korean Open in Seoul. The 24-year-old has been putting in the hard yards to fine tune her game and compete regularly on the main tour.

She's off to a decent start in the 2023 season, chalking up 10 wins from 17 matches, including a title-winning run at W60 Canberra. Hon also participated in the 2023 Australian Open qualifiers, but couldn’t get the better of Katherine Sebov in the second round.

Cressy, on the other hand, has had a hot and cold season so far. The 25-year-old has a 7-10 win-loss record this year and a runner-up finish at the Montpellier Open. The American is currently on a six-match losing streak, making early exits in Rotterdam, Marseille, Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Marrakech and Monte-Carlo.

However, on the men’s doubles circuit Cressy and his partner Fabrice Martins stunned everyone by winning the title at the Dubai Tennis Championships on their debut.

Cressy shared a picture of his triumph on his Instagram account.

"So grateful to have won my first ATP 500 her in Dubai with Fabrice Martin. Thanks to my team for all the support, it's only the beginning," Cressy captioned the post.

Maxime Cressy included in the entry list for Madrid Masters

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Two : Maxime Cressy

Maxime Cressy is expected to feature at the Madrid Masters. He'll be hoping to snap his losing streak after a disappointing claycourt season so far. The American made first-round exits in Marrakech and Monte-Carlo.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be the top two seeds at the ATP 1000 event, followed by Casper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev. The tournament will kick off on April 26, 2023.

Cressy's last appearance in Madrid resulted in a first-round loss to Grigor Dimitrov. The American will be looking to improve on his performances from last year and build some momentum ahead of the 2023 French Open.

Poll : 0 votes