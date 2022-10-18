My partner of 10 years is having another birthday: Pam Shriver wishes long-time doubles partner Martina Navratilova on her birthday

Former American tennis player Pam Shriver has wished her long-time doubles partner, Martina Navratilova, on her birthday.

In a hearty message on her social media, Pam Shriver celebrated Martina Navratilova, who turned 66 on October 18. The 60-year-old wittily noted that the Czech-American legend was “way ahead of her.” Shriver also wished success to Navratilova similar to her victories on the tennis court.

“My partner of 10 years Martina Navratilova is having another birthday, (she is way ahead of me) May she have many happy returns, just like she did on the tennis court,” she said.

Martina Navratilova, who collected 18 singles Major titles, partnered with Pam Shriver to win a staggering 79 doubles titles, including a record-tying 20 doubles Grand Slams.

The American duo, who lifted seven titles at the Australian Open, four at the French Open, five at Wimbledon and four at the US Open, are also the only pair to complete a Calendar Year Grand Slam in doubles as a team – a feat they achieved in 1984. Shriver and Navratilova also managed to win eight consecutive doubles Grand Slams between 1983 and 1985 which remains the highest streak.

Divulging the details of her partnership with Navratilova in an article in June, Pam Shriver said that she was quick to agree to team up with the Czech-American, having had almost no luck against her in singles.

“Martina and I became a doubles team in October 1980. She called me on the phone while I was in Florida playing a tournament. It didn't take me long to say yes. After managing just three wins in 40 singles matches against her, it was nice being on the same side of the court in doubles,” she revealed.

Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver express their views about Iga Swiatek’s San Diego triumph

Martina Navratilova looks on as Iga Swiatek lifts the US Open trophy

Tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver have been following the rise of young stars in women’s tennis very closely. The duo were very appreciative of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s recent San Diego Open triumph against Donna Vekic, which gave the Pole her eighth title of the season.

18-time Grand Slam champion Navratilova appreciated Swiatek for having a monumental year.

“What a year Iga has had!!! Chapeau (bravo)” she remarked.

Pam Shriver, meanwhile, admired Iga Swiatek’s resilience in the final against Vekic.

“A perfect final set from Iga. Unreal level and tremendous response after losing second set. Amazing week for Donna!” she noted.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver 🏼 🏼 🏼 amazing week for Donna! A perfect final set from Iga. Unreal level and tremendous response after losing second set.🏼 amazing week for Donna! A perfect final set from Iga. Unreal level and tremendous response after losing second set. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 amazing week for Donna!

The doubles icon further lauded the World No. 1 for showing maturity and owning up to the hindrance she caused on the court and was happy to have watched the tournament in person.

“Love the apology for the impulsive hinderance that was not necessary. Making amends for mistakes is a mature thing to do. I loved my decision to go watch a regional WTA, first as a fan, then I became an accidental coach. I LOVE TENNIS!!” she said.

Poll : 0 votes