"Maybe Aryna Sabalenka was right" - Fans troll Coco Gauff after American drops 23 double faults and 74 errors in Canadian Open win vs Danielle Collins

Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins clashed in the second-round of women's singles matches at the WTA 1000 event of the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal on Tuesday, July 29. The contest turned out to be full of unforced errors, including numerous double faults, and unsurprisingly, many tennis fans called out both the Americans over their error-ridden displays.The WTA No. 2 and two-time singles Major champion, who is the top seed in Montreal, won the first set 7-5. However, Collins, a former No. 7, squared things up by winning the second 6-4. Gauff subsequently clinched the decisive third set 7-6(2).In the aftermath of the result, the match stats reflected a high number of unforced errors. Coco Gauff made 74 of them, including 23 double faults, while Danielle Collins made 80 unforced errors, including 13 double faults.Several tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted tp the bizarrely high count of unforced errors made by Gauff and Collins throughout the contest. Some brought up Aryna Sabalenka's preference of watching men's tennis over women's tennis, which the reigning WTA No. 1 had laid bare ahead of last year's Madrid Open.&quot;Sabalenka was right. 36 double faults 👌 154 unforced errors 🤡,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Maybe Sabalenka was right lmfao,&quot; commented another.&quot;Biggest scam of the century,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;154 unforced errors is crazy 💀💀,&quot; opined one.&quot;Those stats are HIDEOUS,&quot; another added.&quot;It’s just hard to be a fan because wtf is this?,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.&quot;Hopefully I got my bad match of the tournament out of the way&quot; - Coco Gauff after overcoming Danielle Collins in MontrealCoco Gauff celebrates her second-round win over Danielle Collins at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)The second-round match between Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins at the WTA 1000 event of the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal marked the Americans' maiden WTA Tour-level clash. At one stage in the decisive third set, Collins put herself in pole position for the win, as Gauff found herself only two points away from what would have been her third straight loss.However, the WTA No. 2 managed to somehow turn the tables on her compatriot and prevail. After the match, Coco Gauff reflected on her performance, saying:&quot;I was practicing well and I don't think I transferred it today, but hopefully I got my bad match of the tournament out of the way.&quot;She later added:&quot;Danielle is a great ball striker and for me to break her as many times as I did, there's definitely some positives to take from today.&quot;Coco Gauff's next challenge in Montreal is a third-round match against Veronika Kudermetova.