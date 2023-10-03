Daniil Medvedev is hoping to turn his strengths on the hardcourts by winning every possible title on the surface in his career.

In the last six years, Medvedev has won 10 titles on the surface — Japan Open in 2018, Cincinnati Open and Shanghai Masters in 2019, Paris Masters in 2020, US Open and Canadian Open in 2021, Vienna Open in 2022, and this year at the Rotterdam Open, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Miami Open.

Additionally, he has finished as the runner-up four times in the Australian Open (2021 and 2022), Indian Wells (2023), and Citi Open (2019).

Asked about his performances on hardcourts, Medvedev stated his love for the surface and hoped to have a title at each tournament by the time he retires.

"Yeah, I love hardcourts. I saw this 10 minutes ago, somebody tweeted it. That makes me smile that I managed it. It's an achievement. I would love to maybe one day have titles on all these tournaments, but if we talk only about Masters and Slams, I have all the finals. I won a lot of them," he said at a press conference.

"Yeah, I will try to continue doing my best. Who knows, maybe at the end of my career I'm going to have the titles of all of them. I will try to do it," he added.

Daniil Medvedev reaches China Open semifinals, to face Alexander Zverev next

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2023 China Open.

Daniil Medvedev defeated Tommy Paul and Alex de Minaur to reach the quarterfinals of the 2023 China Open, where he faced Ugo Humbert.

On Monday, October 2, Medvedev defeated Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 and reached the semifinals, the 10th time he has done so this year. He will next face Alexander Zverev, who defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in his last eight clash.

The Russian, who leads 9-7 in the head-to-head, stated that he was looking forward to playing against the German once again.

"Against Sascha, we played already four times this year, 16 times total. I think probably the most I ever played anyone. Many of our matches are going three sets, long tiebreaks, stuff like this, drama sometimes, whatever. Could be an interesting match because, yeah, it's crazy how many times we played, and always a good match," he said.

The win against Humbert was Medvedev's 41st victory on hardcourts this season, the most on the ATP Tour.