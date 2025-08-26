"Maybe I was just too selfish" - Aryna Sabalenka explains why she didn't idolize Serena Williams despite childhood comparisons

Aryna Sabalenka recently revealed that while growing up, she did not dream of becoming like the legendary Serena Williams, or any other player for that matter. However, the World No. 1 wishes to be an idol to the future generation.

Sabalenka turned pro in 2015 and worked her way to the top of women's tennis courtesy of her passion and love for the sport. She first reached the summit of the WTA rankings in September 2023, the year she won her first Major at the Australian Open.

The Belarusian defended her title in Melbourne before winning the 2024 US Open, her latest Grand Slam victory. Additionally, she has amassed nine WTA 1000 titles so far.

Speaking to Boardroom in a recently published interview, Aryna Sabalenka recalled her childhood when people dubbed her the next Serena Williams and compared her to other top players at the time. However, this did not impress her as she was obsessed with improving her game.

"Of course, I want to dominate the way Serena was dominating the tour," Sabalenka said. "But growing up, I didn’t have any idols. I don’t know if it’s good or bad because everyone was inspired by someone, and I want to be an inspiration for the next generation. I think that’s the goal in life."

"But, personally, I was just too focused. Maybe I was just too selfish and too much in love with myself (laughs), so I was doing my thing. But I never had idols," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka has had a below-par season so far. She lost the finals of the Australian Open and the French Open before exiting the Wimbledon Championships at the semifinal stage.

Notably, the 27-year-old won a WTA 500 event in Brisbane and a couple of 1000 tournaments in Miami and Madrid. She is currently in New York, looking to defend her US Open title.

Aryna Sabalenka eyeing Serena Williams' achievement at 2025 US Open

2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Serena Williams was the last WTA player to defend her title at the US Open. She won consecutive titles from 2012 to 2014.

Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets in last year's final, is confident of emulating Williams. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the ongoing tournament, the Belarusian said,

“I was trying to ignore that statistic. My thought is to change that. But, wow, that’s insane, you know, how unpredictable women’s tennis is, right? Should we change it? Should we at least try to change it?”

"I love this place. I have amazing memories from last year. I think it’s a lot of pressure, definitely. But I feel like I'm experienced enough to just focus on myself and try to replicate that result," she added.

In her first round at Flushing Meadows, Aryna Sabalenka beat Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova 7-5, 6-1. She will face another unseeded player, Polina Kudermetova of Russia, in the second round on Wednesday, August 27.

