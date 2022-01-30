"Maybe one month and a half ago, I might have said this would be my last Australian Open but now that's plenty of energy to keep going" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal defeated World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and won his second Australian Open title and 21st Grand Slam. In his victory speech on Rod Laver Arena after the match, the Spaniard said that not long ago, he thought that the 2022 Australian Open would be the last of his career.

The Spaniard fought back from two sets down to beat World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and win his first title at Melbourne Park since 2009. The Russian looked as though he was on his way to lift the trophy. However, Nadal produced some sensational tennis in the remaining three sets. He now has a 4-1 head-to-head record against Medvedev.

“Being honest, one month and a half ago, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to back playing tennis again. You really don’t know how much I fought to be here. Maybe one month and a half ago I would have said this would be my last Australian Open. But now that’s plenty of energy to keep going.”

In his victory speech, the Spaniard also congratulated Medvedev and tipped him to win the Australian Open multiple times in his career. He also said it was an "honor" to share the court with the Russian for one of his "most emotional" matches.

"First of all, I know it's a tough moment Daniil. You are an amazing champion. I have been in this position a couple of times in this tournament, having chances to have the trophy with me. But I have no doubt that you will have this trophy a couple of times in your career because you are amazing. So I want to congratulate you for everything.

"This is one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career and to share the court with you is just an honor. So, all the best in the future."

Rafael Nadal wins record 21st Grand Slam

With his win, Nadal surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam race. The Spaniard also became the first man in the Open Era to come back from two sets down and win an Australian Open final.

Having lost the final, Medvedev will remain second in the ATP rankings.

The Spaniard maintains his 100% record in 2022, having won all 11 of his matches so far.

