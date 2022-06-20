Maybe Rafael Nadal's mentality was that it might be his last Roland Garros, so he went all-in not minding the consequences: Nikolay Davydenko

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has gone up against numerous opposition throughout his illustrious career and has left a mark on almost every one of them. However, Nikolay Davydenko is one of the few players who embraced going up against the Spaniard and holds a superior head-to-head record against the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

In an interview with CLAY, Davydenko spoke about the Spaniard capturing his 14th French Open title and his 22nd Grand Slam at Roland Garros earlier this month.

"Usually, the bigger chance to beat [Rafael] Nadal in Paris is in the early rounds, because he is still not playing his best. It is amazing what he has done. I think it was risky health-wise what he has done with the foot, but he is absolutely allowed to do it. Maybe his mentality was that it might be his last Roland Garros, so he went all-in not minding the consequences," Davydenko said.

The Russian also spoke about the difference between playing Nadal on clay and hard courts.

"For me, playing against Nadal on hard felt like playing against just another opponent. I have beaten him in all our matches on hardcourt, but I lost every match on clay, which is expected, he is still winning Roland Garros. There were many matches that I remember fondly," Davydenko said.

One of the highlights of Davydenko's career was beating the Spaniard in straight sets in the 2008 Miami Open final. The former World No. 3 also recalled some victories against the likes of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

"I remember vividly beating Nadal in the Shanghai finals and Djokovic in the semifinals, in three sets – such a great memory! Also, beating Federer in the semis in London (ATP Finals)… that was an unbelievable match for me," Davydenko said.

Clay @_claymagazine



🧵 Hilo algunas de las frases más sabrosas:



claytenis.com/en/cov/intervi… Completa entrevista a uno que conoce bien al Big 3. El ruso Nikolay Davydenko pasó por varios temas en conversación con @ozmo_sasa para #CLAY 🧵 Hilo algunas de las frases más sabrosas: Completa entrevista a uno que conoce bien al Big 3. El ruso Nikolay Davydenko pasó por varios temas en conversación con @ozmo_sasa para #CLAY🧵 Hilo algunas de las frases más sabrosas:claytenis.com/en/cov/intervi…

"My game matched up well with his on hardcourts" - Nikolay Davydenko on his superior head-to-head record against Rafael Nadal

Nikolay Davydenko and Rafael Nadal after a match

Speaking about his superior head-to-head record against Rafael Nadal, Nikolay Davydenko said he was best equipped to counter the Spaniard on hard courts.

"In tennis, it is about matchups – my game matched up well with Nadal’s on hardcourts, I had no problems with him. On the other hand, I could never beat James Blake on hard because he was hitting hard and he was looking to finish off points in two or three shots," Davydenko said.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Davydenko: In tennis, it is about matchups – my game matched up well with Nadal’s on hardcourts, I had no problems with him. On the other hand, I could never beat James Blake on hard because he was hitting hard and he was looking to finish off points in two or three shots. Davydenko: In tennis, it is about matchups – my game matched up well with Nadal’s on hardcourts, I had no problems with him. On the other hand, I could never beat James Blake on hard because he was hitting hard and he was looking to finish off points in two or three shots.

Davydenko and Rafael Nadal met 11 times throughout their careers, with the Spaniard winning five times. Out of those five wins, four were on the claycourt. Davydenko, meanwhile, beat Nadal on six of the seven occasions on the hardcourt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far