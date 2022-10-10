"Maybe she should talk about her relationship and her boyfriend that was married" - When Maria Sharapova called out Serena Williams for her comments on her relationship

In an old interview with The Wall Street Journal, former World No.1 Maria Sharapova called out her rival Serena Williams for her comments on her relationship with fellow tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

Sharapova and Dimitrov were in a relationship from 2013 to 2015 and were one of the most famous couples on the tour.

Williams commented on their relationship during the 2013 Wimbledon Championships, to which the Russian retaliated and advised her rival to focus on her personal life.

“If she wants to talk about something personal, maybe she should talk about her relationship and her boyfriend that was married and is getting a divorce and has kids. She has so much in her life, many positives, and I think that’s what it should be about,” said the Russian.

She further revealed that she and Williams had talked about the tiff and resolved the issue.

"We haven't spoken too much about it. But we did [put it behind us]. We left a lot of what had happened in London," she revealed.

"I think Serena has done an incredible job on the court" - Maria Sharapova on Serena Williams

Maria Sharapova of Russia returns a shot during her Women's Singles first round match against Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open - Day 1

In the same interview, Maria Sharapova praised her rival Serena Williams for doing an "incredible job" on the tennis court. She pointed out that her accomplishments speak for themselves.

"I think Serena has done an incredible job on the court," Sharapova said. "Her tennis has spoken for itself in the last however many years she's competed. The amount of Grand Slams that she's been able to win, especially at her age now, still competing at the highest level and maybe her best level yet, speaks a lot to what she's accomplished," she added.

She also spoke about how being successful has brought players like her and Williams luxury and fame, but it is the game that matters in the end.

"At the end of the day, it is tennis that's brought us all these other things. But I think it's also how you use it and how you want to use it. Not many players have the interest to do other things, which is OK, because if we're good enough at what we do, if we're successful, if we make the right amount of money, some people don't have to. We have the luxury not to. I think it's a choice," she concluded.

