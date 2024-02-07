"Maybe they’re seeing something that rest of the earth isn't" - Andy Roddick on Rafael Nadal & Billie Jean King supporting Saudi's interest in tennis

Andy Roddick recently shared his thoughts on Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King's endorsement of Saudi Arabia's interest in tennis.

Reports suggest the WTA Finals may be relocated to Saudi Arabia, fueled by discussions with the ATP Tour about potential investments. The rumors gained prominence following the hosting of the ATP NextGen Finals in Jeddah last year.

In the latest episode of the Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Roddick expressed his concerns about the current state of the women's year-end tournament. He highlighted the disarray that ensued after the WTA decided to withdraw from hosting the event in China due to safety concerns surrounding Chinese player Peng Shuai.

The former World No. 1, stated that the WTA is failing the women players by displaying a lack of organization and leaving the tournament unorganized until the eleventh hour.

"The WTA Finals since they took that stance against China have been a dumpster fire. They put it on at the last minute in Dallas a couple years ago. They’re doing a disservice to the product that these women are putting out by being unorganized, maybe unorganized is an unfair term—but by being reactionary and waiting till the last minute," Andy Roddick said (at 26:58).

"The Finals have been underrepresented on a global scale for the last couple of years. It’s gone about as badly as it could go as far as putting together an organized, cohesive event that is a celebration of the kind of best of the year," he added.

Andy Roddick also discussed the support shown by tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King towards Saudi Arabia's interest in the tennis scene. Earlier this year, Nadal was appointed as the ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, while King agreed to engage in discussions with the Kingdom regarding potential investments in the sport.

Roddick asserted that if the support provided by Nadal and King yields positive results for the WTA, all those who have criticized them will be forced to retract their words and acknowledge their impact.

"If, five years from now, Rafa and Billie Jean King all of a sudden pull this off and things do change, everyone who’s against it has to eat crow a little bit. We do need to have an open mind towards a result that is different from what we suspect or anticipate if it does happen," he said.

The former US Open champion expressed that Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King must have recognized some potential in Saudis to lend them their support.

"I can’t think of two more reputable, credible, and talented spokespeople for the game. So maybe they’re seeing something that you know the rest of the earth isn't, and maybe they can affect it, but I’m afraid that we won’t know that until it’s too late, and it’s hard to say that I hope their eyes are wide open," Andy Roddick added.

Andy Roddick: "Aryna Sabalenka is the most consistent player in the world right now"

Ayna Sabalenka with the 2024 Australian Open trophy

Earlier this month, Andy Roddick stated that Aryna Sabalenka is indisputably the most "consistent player" in the world at present.

During the 2024 Australian Open, Sabalenka defeated China's Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2. This victory marked her second Melbourne Slam title and she also became the first woman since 2013 to successfully defend her title at the Australian Open.

"She (Sabalenka) is the most consistent player in the world right now and I don't think it's up for debate at this point," Roddick said in a recent episode of 'Served With Andy Roddick.'

Andy Roddick also stated that currently, the Belarusian is a more "bankable player", surpassing even Iga Swiatek, who holds more Grand Slam titles than Sabalenka.

"The confidence comes in bunches, but she's (Swiatek) susceptible, as she's proven early in these events. Sabalenka is the most bankable player on Earth right now," he added.

