"Me 2.0" - Ben Shelton identifies fellow American Darwin Blanch as his doppelganger after 16-year-old makes ATP Tour debut at Miami Open

Ben Shelton recently affirmed compatriot Darwin Blanch as his lookalike after the 16-year-old made his debut at the 2024 Miami Open.

Darwin Blanch competed at the Masters 1000 event thanks to a main draw wildcard. He faced Czech No. 2 Tomas Machac in the first round and began the contest on a promising note, breaking Machac in the first game.

However, the Czech came back strong and defeated the young American in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, in an hour and 21 minutes. After his match, pictures of Darwin Blanch went viral on social media due to his uncanny resemblance to another talented American youngster, Ben Shelton.

Blanch's dark complexion and curly hair have led to him being compared to Shelton, who took to Instagram to call Blanch his doppelganger.

"Me 2.0," Ben Shelton commented on Instagram.

Ben Shelton's Instagram storiy

Darwin Blanch trains at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain, where he was once the hitting partner of World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. The American etched his name in history books as the second youngest player to score an ATP point which he did when ages only 14 years and five months.

Ben Shelton to face Martin Landaluce in 2R at Miami Open 2024

Shelton in action at 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Ben Shelton will begin his campaign at the 2024 Miami Open on March 23 against Spanish wildcard Martin Landaluce. Shelton is seeded No. 16, and by the time his second-round match starts, he will be the highest American left in the men's singles draw.

Martin Landaluce has proved good on his wildcard by winning his first-round match in Miami. The 18-year-old faced fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar and secured his maiden ATP Tour win in three sets, 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

Shelton would be hoping for a better showing at the 2024 Miami Open than last year. He was seeded No. 32 at the 2023 Miami Open and bowed out in the second round to Adrian Mannarino. Shelton is heading into Miami in better form this year than last year.

The 21-year-old reached the fourth round at the Indian Wells Masters and the quarterfinals at the ATP 500 Mexican Open in Acapulco. Shelton has slo reached the title contest at the ASB Classic in Auckland at the start of the year.

Whoever out of the two Americans wins, will face either 23rd seed Lorenzo Musetti or Roman Safiullin in the third round in Miami.