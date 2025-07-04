"Me, Aryna Sabalenka & Coco Gauff have been winning a lot" - Iga Swiatek issues firm response to WTA consistency criticism amid Wimbledon upsets

Iga Swiatek recently addressed the criticism WTA players have received for their consistency, as multiple top women's singles stars faced early exits in Wimbledon. The Pole highlighted the winning record of herself, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff while expressing that the tight schedule made it difficult to ‘win everything’.

The women's singles event at the 2025 Wimbledon championships has seen a barrage of upsets in the opening round, as second seed Coco Gauff, third seed Jessica Pegula, and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen were all knocked out of the event in their first match. A day after this, fourth seed Jasmine Paolini registered a loss in her second round match.

Recently, in a post-match press conference after her second round win over Caty McNally, Iga Swiatek was asked if fans could expect such upsets to become the norm going forward. Responding to this, the four-time Grand Slam champion said,

“I have no idea what’s gonna happen in the future. And also, I remember you guys asking me questions why there’s no consistency on the WTA. I don’t feel that. Me and Aryna and Coco have been winning a lot. Sometimes we lose early, because the schedule is pretty crazy. You can’t win everything. I feel like on grass there are many upsets every year. It’s a surface we shouldn’t really.. I don’t know. It doesn’t really matter what happens here when we go to the hard court season I would say.”

Swiatek herself has had a strong run in 2025, reaching the semifinals of both the Australian Open and the French Open.

Iga Swiatek clinches win over Caty McNally to move into third round

Swiatek in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek began her campaign in Wimbledon against Polima Kudermetova, whom she beat 7-5, 6-1. Up next, the 24-year-old squared off against former doubles partner Caty McNally. In this match, Swiatek came from behind to clinch a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 victory.

After the game, the Polish star expressed that she was satisfied with how she played in the latter half of the game, saying,

“Well, you know the second and third set I played how I wanted to play. In the first I got stuck a little bit, having a good score at the beginning but obviously Caty won the set. So I'm happy that I just got back and I played my game.”

Up next, Iga Swiatek will take on America's Danielle Collins for her third round match. The duo have faced each other nine times before, with Swiatek having won seven of these encounter.

