"Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is laughing in the corner" - Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz's last-minute Swiss Indoors Basel withdrawal with injury

Former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz recently withdrew from the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel owing to injury, eliciting reactions from tennis fans.

Tournament officials conveyed the news, saying that Alcaraz had to cancel his plans last minute due to an 'inflammation of the sole of his left foot' and issues with his gluteal muscle. Stan Wawrinka moved to the main draw as a result.

The ATP 500 tournament's Instagram account issued a statement on Wednesday (October 18):

"Injured Alcaraz has to cancel Basel, Stan Wawrinka moves up to the main draw. Alcaraz had to cancel his start at the Swiss Indoors (October 21-29) today due to an injury. According to his doctor's bulletin, the world number two is suffering from an inflammation of the sole of his left foot and problems in his gluteal muscles."

"Stan Wawrinka from Vaud is now in the main draw due to a move up in the entry list. The wildcard that has become free as a result will be awarded to the Swiss Leandro Riedi," it read further.

Carlos Alcaraz later shared on Instagram that he has a plantar fascia problem in his left foot and muscle fatigue in his lower back, which will require treatment.

"Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Basel this year! I have a problem with the plantar fascia in my left foot and muscle fatigue in my lower back which need treatment so I can play the rest of the season. I hope to see you all soon!" the World No. 2 wrote.

Tennis fans were apparently not happy with the news and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their feelings. One drew parallels between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's injury-plagued careers:

"Rafa all over again. He need to find his balance adapting to the big boys tour. He came playing at the very highest level in the shortest time possible. His style, which is highly atheletic and forceful, needs to adapt to this rythim. He has time, won't be a problem in 3-5 yrs."

Another user stated that the two-time Grand Slam champion will not be able to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic at the end of the season if he's not careful with injuries.

"His thigh has been heavily bandaged for the last 2 tournaments, He needs to pace himself or he will put himself out of the ATP finals again. He has time on his side. Trying to get the Number 1 off Novak might be his undoing if he is not careful," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel due to injury:

Carlos Alcaraz set to establish an academy in his hometown following in the footsteps of Rafael Nadal

Now that Carlos Alcaraz has established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court, he's ready to embark on a new journey, mirroring the path of his idol, Rafael Nadal.

According to sources from Spain, the World No. 2 may establish a tennis academy in his hometown of Murcia with the help of his father, Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez, vice-president of the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia.

Meanwhile, 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal already has a tennis academy in Mallorca, the Rafa Nadal Academy. Stars like Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud, Bianca Andreescu, and former World No. 1 Andy Murray have been spotted training there.

