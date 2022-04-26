Measure Sampras' 14 Slams against Rafael Nadal's French Opens: Andy Roddick when asked to pick between the Spaniard's years in the top 10 & RG record

Andy Roddick firmly believes Rafael Nadal's record of 13 French Open titles is superior to his all-time record of 17 consecutive years spent in the top 10.

Nadal first entered the ATP top-10 in April of 2005 and has remained there for 17 years straight despite missing dozens of months and events due to injuries. Many fans reckon that this feat is Nadal's greatest, given all the physical adversities he has had to face.

Roddick himself lauded this feat in a recent Twitter post, calling it "absurd."

andyroddick



That was 17 years ago to this day, and he hasn’t left the elite since—not even for a week.



This is absurd

A fan responded to the American's claim, asking if he considers Nadal's ranking record superior to his Roland Garros tally.

"@andyroddick what’s more impressive: Rafa’s years in the top 10 or his 13 French Open titles? It’s close!" asked the fan.

Roddick did not enter into a debate and bluntly chose the latter feat, indicating how highly he thinks of the Mallorcan's 13 French Open titles. He even compared the feat to Sampras' all-time Slam tally to highlight its magnificence.

"French Opens," Andy Roddick answered back to the fan. "For context the all time slams record was Pete’s 14 before this trio. Measure that against just Rafas French Opens. It’s insane."

French Opens. For context the all time slams record was Pete's 14 before this trio. Measure that against just Rafas French Opens. It's insane.

How does Rafael Nadal's French Open tally compare to the all-time tallies of multiple Slam champions?

Rafael Nadal has won at Roland Garros on a whopping 13 occasions and counting. In all, he has lifted 21 Majors, which is the highest figure ever scaled by a male tennis player.

Given the sheer size of his French Open success, it is quite natural that his tally on the Parisian clay outstrips the all-time Slam tallies of several Slam champions, even those who have won multiple Majors.

While Rafael Nadal's 13 French Open titles falls one short of Pete Sampras' all-time tally of 14 Majors, it outdoes Roy Emerson's all-time figure of 12 Majors.

Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg both finished with 11 Majors each, which again falls short of the Spaniard's haul at Roland Garros. Bill Tilden's collection of 10 Majors faces a similar fate.

Fred Perry, Ken Rosewall, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, and Andre Agassi finished with 8 Grand Slams during the span of their careers. That, too, falls well short of the Mallorcan's record in Paris.

Other multiple Major winners, over whom Nadal's Roland Garros record owns an upper hand, include the likes of John McEnroe, Mats Wilander (both 7 Majors), Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker (both 5 Majors), Guillermo Vilas, Jim Courier (both 4 Majors), Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka (both 3 Majors).

Edited by Keshav Gopalan