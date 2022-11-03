Rafael Nadal’s comeback since becoming a father hasn’t panned out as planned. The Spaniard's hopes were crushed by Tommy Paul on a day filled with upsets with Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Cameron Norrie and Hubert Hurkacz - all losing out to unseeded players.

The Mallorcan faced Paul in the Round of 32, having received a bye in the first round. The young American, meanwhile, dismissed another Spanish player – Roberto Bautista Agut, in his first-round match before prematurely ending the 22-time Slam winner’s run in Paris with a diligent display and a well-fought second set tiebreak, which paved the way for a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory.

A loss to Paul is Nadal’s third loss against an American (Taylor Fritz – Indian Wells Masters final, Frances Tiafoe – US Open fourth round) among the mere six defeats the Mallorcan faced in 2022.

Apart from the losses, the Spaniard has otherwise had a spectacular year, having commenced the 2022 season with a 20-match winning streak with victories at the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open and the Mexican Open. He clinched his fourth title of the year at the French Open.

Tennis fans were thus amused by the early loss, with many claiming that the 36-year-old did not seem like himself throughout the match and even abandoned his famous serve routine.

"Nadal didn't look like himself. He didn't even do his serve routine in the last game," one fan said.

Others believed that many emotional events such as Roger Federer's retirement and the birth of his first child had had an effect on the former World No. 1.

"I think the combination of becoming a father and seeing Roger walk away from the sport and remain in a good place have changed him, as you can expect they would, he's done it all there's nothing left to prove and he wants to be there for his child," one individual opined.

Tim @ZippySaturn @josemorgado I think the combination of becoming a father and seeing Roger walk away from the sport and remain in a good place have changed him, as you can expect they would, he's done it all there's nothing left to prove and he wants to be there for his child.

Esklav Dèchan @Jdub53452759 @josemorgado Federer's retirement took a toll on everyone involved with tennis, including Rafa. The rivalry bet those two pushed them over the human body's limits and mental toughness. It will be hard for Rafa to keep the same drive when not playing against any of the Big 3.

Srihari @srihariravi12 Medvedev 🤝 Nadal



yas @tsitsiYAS nadal left his newborn son and came to Paris 1 week before everyone only to get breadsticked by tommy paul embarazzing

yas @tsitsiYAS nadal left his newborn son and came to Paris 1 week before everyone only to get breadsticked by tommy paul embarazzing nadal left his newborn son and came to Paris 1 week before everyone only to get breadsticked by tommy paul embarazzing

Jack Davis @Timerenegade95 @josemorgado Ever since the late stage of his wifes pregnancy his head just hasn't been in the game

Ppeanut @Ppeanut5 @josemorgado He was not well. Did you not see him trying not to be sick? And he did nit stop to sign anything at the end which is unheard of for him in,es he is I'll!

Ⓜ️𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝔻𝕚𝕕𝕕𝕪  @V_Cat1 @josemorgado Beginning to feel like Nadal is entering the territory where he can only win on clay. But the offseason could get him right physically. Not writing his obituary yet.

jasper @jasper49238724 @josemorgado After Wimbledon he is playing pretty bad, his age and body can only last half a season.

Fidelio @Fidelio012 @josemorgado I hope he takes the rest of the year off and come back strong for Australian Open rather than go to Turin. Doesn't seem worth it.

"You never know when it is gonna be the last" - Rafael Nadal on hopes to contest ATP Finals

Tommy Paul defeated Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Paris Masters

In his post-match press conference after his Paris Masters defeat, Rafael Nadal said that he will look forward to the ATP Finals and compete without expectations. The Spaniard, who is ranked World No. 2, has qualified for the tournament that's set to be held in Turin from November 13-20.

"I will be in Turin if nothing changes. I can't see any reason not to be there. I don't have any other intention. (I have) nothing to lose. After a good year, going there, just trying my best. Just give myself a chance to enjoy another World Tour Finals, no?” he said.

"You never know when it is gonna be the last, especially at my age. I gonna keep trying my best, and I need to be healthy enough to spend days on the tour. That’s it,” he added.

