Meet Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, the man capturing World No. 1's adorable behind-the-scenes glimpses at Wimbledon

By Rohit
Modified Jul 04, 2025 14:26 GMT
WTA Finals 2024 - Final Day - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is enjoying her time at Wimbledon 2025, thanks to the company of her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. Her campaign has also proceeded smoothly, despite the chaos surrounding her. While many of her fellow high-profile peers made swift exits, she has made the third round without losing a set.

The doting boyfriend is often spotted cheering for the three-time Major champion from her player's box. When she's not asserting herself on the court, the duo are busy exploring new places, leaving a trail of the same on social media. Despite spending so much time with Sabalenka, Frangulis has his own affairs to manage.

Frangulis has his own business empire, being the founder of the acai-based brand, Oakberry. He was born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, though his family originally hails from Greece. Despite finishing law school, he didn't pursue a career in the legal field. He always knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur, which led him to Florida, USA, following his graduation in 2014.

It didn't take Frangulis too long to launch a successful business, starting Oakberry in 2016. He was previously married for a short while, and successfully battled cancer as well. He's an avid motorsports fan, having competed in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge races. He started dating Sabalenka last year, and their bond has only grown stronger with time.

Sabalenka and Frangulis started a special project earlier this year, capturing special moments of her tennis season with a Polaroid camera. They started doing this in Australia at the start of the year, and six months later, they're continuing their project at Wimbledon. He recently posted a few snapshots of their time at the All England Club, among other activities on Instagram.

In order to keep this up, it's quite important for Sabalenka to continue winning. She will be keen to avoid the fate of her fellow top players when she takes to the court on Friday for her third-round match.

Georgios Frangulis rooting for Aryna Sabalenka to continue her run at Wimbledon 2025

Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)
Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Emma Raducanu in a blockbuster third-round showdown at Wimbledon 2025 on Friday, July 4. This will be the second career meeting between them. The Belarusian won their previous encounter at the BNP Paribas Open 2024, or the Indian Wells Open, in straight sets. Her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, will be in the stands supporting her.

Sabalenka's consistency at the Majors has set her apart from her peers. She hasn't lost prior to the quarterfinals of a Major since her semifinal run at the US Open 2022. During this period she has won three Major titles and lost another three Major finals, including two this year.

Raducanu will be the underdog in this match-up. She will be keen to continue the string of upsets at the tournament with a win over Sabalenka. The winner of the match will face either Elise Mertens or Elina Svitolina in the fourth round.

Rohit

Rohit

Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.

At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.

When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles.

