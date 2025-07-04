Meet Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, the man capturing World No. 1's adorable behind-the-scenes glimpses at Wimbledon

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is enjoying her time at Wimbledon 2025, thanks to the company of her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. Her campaign has also proceeded smoothly, despite the chaos surrounding her. While many of her fellow high-profile peers made swift exits, she has made the third round without losing a set.

The doting boyfriend is often spotted cheering for the three-time Major champion from her player's box. When she's not asserting herself on the court, the duo are busy exploring new places, leaving a trail of the same on social media. Despite spending so much time with Sabalenka, Frangulis has his own affairs to manage.

Frangulis has his own business empire, being the founder of the acai-based brand, Oakberry. He was born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, though his family originally hails from Greece. Despite finishing law school, he didn't pursue a career in the legal field. He always knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur, which led him to Florida, USA, following his graduation in 2014.

It didn't take Frangulis too long to launch a successful business, starting Oakberry in 2016. He was previously married for a short while, and successfully battled cancer as well. He's an avid motorsports fan, having competed in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge races. He started dating Sabalenka last year, and their bond has only grown stronger with time.

Sabalenka and Frangulis started a special project earlier this year, capturing special moments of her tennis season with a Polaroid camera. They started doing this in Australia at the start of the year, and six months later, they're continuing their project at Wimbledon. He recently posted a few snapshots of their time at the All England Club, among other activities on Instagram.

In order to keep this up, it's quite important for Sabalenka to continue winning. She will be keen to avoid the fate of her fellow top players when she takes to the court on Friday for her third-round match.

Georgios Frangulis rooting for Aryna Sabalenka to continue her run at Wimbledon 2025

Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Emma Raducanu in a blockbuster third-round showdown at Wimbledon 2025 on Friday, July 4. This will be the second career meeting between them. The Belarusian won their previous encounter at the BNP Paribas Open 2024, or the Indian Wells Open, in straight sets. Her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, will be in the stands supporting her.

Sabalenka's consistency at the Majors has set her apart from her peers. She hasn't lost prior to the quarterfinals of a Major since her semifinal run at the US Open 2022. During this period she has won three Major titles and lost another three Major finals, including two this year.

Raducanu will be the underdog in this match-up. She will be keen to continue the string of upsets at the tournament with a win over Sabalenka. The winner of the match will face either Elise Mertens or Elina Svitolina in the fourth round.

