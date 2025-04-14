Meet Hailey Baptiste and Bernarda Pera, the Americans who helped USA qualify for Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025

Team USA has qualified for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025, largely due to the efforts of squad members Hailey Baptiste and Bernarda Pera. Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Danielle Collins, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and other top Americans were unavailable for the qualifying round that took place from April 10-13.

Nevertheless, Team USA had plenty of reserve talent to spare. Along with Baptiste and Pera, doubles specialists Asia Muhammad and Desirae Krawczyk were also part of the team for the qualifying rounds. The Americans were placed in Group C alongside Denmark and Slovakia.

They first took on Denmark on Saturday, April 12. Baptiste gave them a headstart with her 6-1, 6-4 win over Rebecca Munk Mortensen. Pera clinched the tie for the Americans courtesy of her 6-3, 6-1 victory over Johanne Christine Svendsen. Muhammad and Krawczyk completed the clean sweep by beating Laura Brunkel and Emilie Francati 6-4, 6-1.

Team USA had one foot in the finals after their 3-0 sweep against Denmark. They next took on Slovakia on Sunday, April 13. Baptiste once again gave her team the lead with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Renata Jamrichova.

Pera was thoroughly tested by Rebecca Sramkova but dug deep to beat her 7-6 (2), 7-5, thus sealing Team USA's ticket to the finals. A clean sweep wasn't possible this time as the doubles team retired from their match due to Muhammad's illness.

23-year-old Baptiste's career is on the rise this year. She reached the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland, a WTA 250 event, and recently made the third round of the Miami Open. She upset World No. 12 Daria Kasatkina in the second round and gave four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka a tough fight before losing to her in three sets.

Pera was previously ranked as high as No. 27 in 2023. She won both of her singles titles in 2022 and achieved her career best result at a Major with a fourth-round showing at the French Open 2023. She also reached the third round of Wimbledon last year. She recently bowed out in the second round of the Miami Open.

Pera and Baptiste stepped up when their country needed them the most. While they would love to compete once again in the finals, if the top players decide to show up, then that may not be possible.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025 to be held in China in September 2025

Team USA at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025 will be held at a new venue and earlier than usual as well. The finals were held in November for the past few years, with Spain being the host country for the previous two editions. The championship round will now take place from September 16-21, in Shenzhen, China, just a week after the US Open.

Top players usually complained about traveling from Asia to Europe to compete in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. However, with the finals now being scheduled prior to the start of the big Asian swing tournaments, many big names could consider giving it a shot.

Italy are the defending champions at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The Americans were knocked out in the first round of the finals last year. While the American squad is the most successful team in the history of the tournament, they haven't won a title since 2017. They could end their title drought this year if all top players commit to playing in the finals.

