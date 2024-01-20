Meet Linda Noskova and Nuno Borges, the unseeded players who ousted Iga Swiatek and Grigor Dimitrov from Australian Open 2024

Linda Noskova scripted one of the biggest upsets at the Australian Open 2024 as she knocked out World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Nuno Borges also scripted a major upset by eliminating 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Both players came back from a set down to win their respective third-round matches, with Noskova winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 while Borges won 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6).

Linda Noskova had a rather successful junior career as she won the girls' singles title at the 2021 French Open. She made her Grand Slam debut in the following edition of the clay-court Major. That year, the Czech reached the top 100 of the WTA rankings and was involved in the last match for the Williams sisters as a team.

The teenager teamed up with Lucie Hradecka and the pair beat Venus and Serena Williams in the first round of the women's doubles event at the US Open.

The year 2023 was an important one for Linda Noskova as she registered her first ever Top-10 win, beating Daria Kasatkina at the Adelaide International 1. She later beat Victoria Azarenka and Ons Jabeur to reach her maiden WTA Tour final, where she was beaten by Aryna Sabalenka.

Linda Noskova went on to attain a then-career high ranking of 40 in 2023 due to her performances. The Czech is set to move to at least 35th in the WTA rankings (as per the live rankings) following her win over Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open. She previously ousted 31st seed Marie Bouzkova and McCartney Kessler.

Borges is Portuguese but played college tennis in the United States, representing Mississippi State University. He made his ATP debut in 2021 and won two Challenger titles that year.

The following year, he made his Grand Slam debut at the French Open and won his first Major clash at that year's US Open. The Portuguese went on to break into the Top 100 of the ATP rankings in 2022.

In 2023, Borges won his first match at a Masters 1000 event, beating Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the Italian Open in Rome. He reached the Top 70 that year and is confirmed of being in the top 50 due to his performance at the Australian Open.

As of now, Borges is 47th in the ATP rankings according to the live rankings. Before triumphing over Dimitrov, the Portuguese beat Maximilian Marterer and 23rd seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Linda Noskova and Nuno Borges reached the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in their careers

Linda Noskova in action at the Australian Open

Both Linda Noskova and Nuno Borges booked their respective spots in the fourth round and second week of a Grand Slam for the very first time in their respective careers.

The Czech will next take on either 19th seed Elina Svitolina or Viktorija Golubic. She will face either player for the first time in her career.

Borges' Round of 16 opponent has already been decided and he will be up against third seed Daniil Medvedev, who beat 27th seed Felix Auger Aliassime 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in the third round.

The Portuguese will face the Russian for the first time, with the winner taking on either ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz or Arthur Cazaux in the Australian Open quarterfinals.