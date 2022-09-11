Meet Martina Navratilova’s adorable US Open work companion Lulu

Martina Navratilova’s pet dog Lulu has created a lot of buzz at this year’s US Open. Navratilova’s love for dogs is no secret. The tennis legend has had many pet dogs over the years and has been very public about her affection for them.

In 1986, she famously lost a pet Shiba called Yonni, who was one of her four dogs. Navratilova posted flyers in search of her pet and promised a generous reward. The worried champion was eventually reunited with her pet who had wandered off.

Martina Navratilova is now a parent to Lulu, a Miniature Dachshund. She frequently posts updates and pictures of her adorable pet on social media.

Lulu has toured with Navratilova on many of her work duties and is greatly cooperative on set. Earlier this year, Lulu made a striking cameo while the American appeared in a discussion with Good Morning Britain. Navratilova took the opportunity to introduce the endearing pet to everyone.

“This is Lulu, she’s a Miniature Dachshund. Say hi Lulu. This is my travel companion,” she said.

Martina Navratilova is currently accompanied by the apple of her eye, Lulu, at the US Open. The tennis legend, who is one of the commentators for the Grand Slam, is frequently seen holding Lulu on her lap while commentating on the on-going matches. The pet also gives her company inside the stadium while watching matches.

Speaking about her pets, the 65-year-old had earlier voiced that their presence helps her channel normalcy in her life.

“You’re trying to bring some kind of normalcy to a very abnormal lifestyle – some kind of consistency and constancy,” she had said.

Many fans have stated that Lulu has been a treat for their eyes throughout the US Open.

Martina Navratilova congratulates Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur on their amazing runs at the US Open

Martina Navratilova with Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur

21-year-old Iga Swiatek won her third Grand Slam and second of the year after the French Open. Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, secured back-to-back runner-up finishes at Wimbledon and the US Open. While Swiatek is confirmed to be the year-end World No. 1, Jabeur will become the World No. 2 on Monday.

Martina Navratilova showered praise on the Pole and the Tunisian after their US Open final. The humble legend, who was invited to the award ceremony, was impressed by their performances and considered herself fortunate to share the stage with them. Posting a selfie on social media, the 18-time Major winner noted that they were great role models for younger generations.

“What a treat to be sharing the stage with two champions- congrats Iga Swiatek and also to Ons Jabeur - both great role models for aspiring girls and boys everywhere ! Women’s tennis is in good hands!!!” she announced.

