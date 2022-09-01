Megan Rapinoe pays tribute to 'inspirational' Serena Williams

United States of America's football star Megan Rapinoe paid tribute to Serena Williams, calling her an inspiration.

Since the 40-year-old announced her plans to retire last month, many have paid their respects to the 23-time Grand Slam champion, with the USA's women's national team the latest to do so via a video posted on Twitter.

It starts with defender Crystal Dunn congratulating the former World No. 1 on her career on behalf of the entire team.

"Serena, on behalf of the US Women's National team, we just want to say congrats on an incredible career," the 30-year-old said.

Dunn then passes the microphone to Rapinoe, who said that Williams laid the groundwork and was an inspiration to many.

"You laid the groundwork for so many of us, been such an inspiration. Enjoy every last bit, you're the girl, I mean there's not really much else to say. So, congrats, we love you," the former USWNT captain stated.

During the video, team captain Becky Sauerbrunn can be seen brandishing a USWNT shirt with the number 23 and G.O.A.T written on the back along with the signatures of all of the team's players.

It ends with Rapinoe dropping the mic and the entire team cheering and clapping.

Serena Williams will face Ajla Tomljanovic in US Open third round

Serena Williams beat Anett Kontaveit in the second round

Serena Williams will be up against Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open. The 40-year-old booked her place in the last 32 by defeating World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Serena is putting up quite a show in her final Grand Slam, having previously beaten Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3. Next up for her is Ajla Tomljanovic, who is in the third round of the US Open for the second year running. The Aussie came back from a set down to beat Evgeniya Rodina in the second round.

It the first-ever meeting between Williams and Tomljanovic, the American will fancy her chances of winning, especially after ousting Kontaveit. If Williams beats the Aussie, she will face either Liudmila Samsonova or Aleksandra Krunic in the last 16 of the US Open.

With none of the seeded players left, the 40-year-old has a fair chance of reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament.

