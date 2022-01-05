Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Date: 6 January 2022

Tournament: Melbourne Summer Set 1, 2022

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $239,477

Match timing: Not before 12.30 pm local time, 1:30 am GMT, 7 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

Second seed Simona Halep will take on young compatriot Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 on Thursday. While Halep outlasted Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava 6-4, 6-2, Ruse clinched a 6-3, 6-2 win over Arina Rodionova in the opener.

After playing a truncated season due to prolonged injury issues, Halep will be looking forward to a confident run in her first tournament of 2022. The two-time Grand Slam champion missed Roland Garros and Wimbledon amongst other events last year and subsequently slipped to No. 20 in the world rankings.

The Romanian, who has been vocal about her goal of cracking the top 10 once again, will be keen to get enough matches under her belt this week ahead of the Australian Open.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse won the 2021 Hamburg European Open

Her second-round opponent, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, is heading into 2022 on the back of a very successful 2021 season. The 24-year-old won her maiden career title in Hamburg before making a terrific run to the final in Palermo.

Halep hasn't lost to a Romanian since 2010, and Ruse will be looking forward to breaking her 14-0 streak on Thursday.

Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

The sole meeting between the duo took place last year at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, where Halep notched a 6-2, 6-1 win. She thus leads the head-to-head against Ruse by a margin of 1-0.

Simona Halep vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

Simona Halep's superior ranking and WTA tour experience makes her a strong favorite for the match. The hard-hitting Elena-Gabriela Ruse will be looking to shorten the exchanges and play first-strike tennis against her compatriot.

Simona Halep practicing in Melbourne ahead of the Melbourne Summer Set 1

While she might not be amongst the strongest servers in the game, Halep's serve placement and accuracy tend to give her the edge in matches.

Ruse, on her part, is often prone to leaking excessive double faults. In her first-round match against Arina Rodionova, she conceded six double faults and brought just 54% of first serves into play.

If the former World No.1 stays aggressive during the elongated exchanges and displays a strong serving performance, she should be able to prevail in this encounter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee