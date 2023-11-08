"Men plead guilty to assault and then get commentary jobs" - Nick Kyrgios joining Tennis Channel as analyst during ATP Finals disappoints fans

Nick Kyrgios will be a part of the Tennis Channel's coverage for the upcoming ATP Finals, but the news hasn't been well-received by fans.

Kyrgios is recovering from a knee injury that forced him to miss most of the season, including the Australian Open, Wimbledon, French Open and the US Open.

There are reports that the Australian might make a comeback at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in December. However, before that, fans can enjoy his commentary, as he will join the Tennis Channel during the ATP Finals (November 12-19) in Turin, Italy.

"Nick Kyrgios, whose electric style of play and straight-to-the-point conversational approach have endeared him to millions of fans around the world, is joining Tennis Channel as an analyst during its coverage of the ATP Finals November 12-19," a press release confirmed his participation.

"It will be Kyrgios’ first time working with the network, and it will happen during the most exclusive event in men’s tennis, with just the top-eight singles players and doubles teams qualifying for the event based on points earned during the 2023 season," the statement read further.

The news disappointed some fans, and they took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent. One user criticized the decision and pointed out how Kyrgios admitted to assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, earlier this year.

"The same Nick Kyrgios who plead guilty earlier this year to assaulting his ex girlfriend? Whose bright idea was this, and what message does this send?" the user wrote.

Another wrote:

"Kyrgios plead guilty to assaulting his girlfriend & gets rewarded with a gig on ? Also, still promote him. If anyone has paid attention to Nick over the last few years, they would know that he puts down his colleagues while self-aggrandizing."

Nick Kyrgios drops off ATP rankings

Nick Kyrgios has only played one match in 2023, at the Stuttgart Open in June, where he was eliminated in the first round by Yibing Wu. Moreover, his last ATP Tour win came over a year ago at the Japan Open, where he gave a walkover to Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals.

Kyrgios missed the North American hardcourt swing this year, where most of his points came in 2022, winning the Citi Open and reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open.

As a result, Kyrgios fell to 469th in the world rankings following the New York Slam this year. The remaining points (90), which came at the Asian swing last year, have now been deducted.