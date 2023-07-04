"Men on Twitter are gonna hate this one" - Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle announces her new role as a presenter for Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has secured a hosting position for Wimbledon Threads, the official lifestyle and fashion series of the Wimbledon tournament.

Riddle, an unwavering tennis enthusiast, goes above and beyond in supporting Fritz during their global tournament ventures, faithfully accompanying him to every match.

On Tuesday, July 4, the 25-year-old announced the exciting news on her Instagram. She posted a photo of herself in a chic outfit at the All England Club and expressed her journey from posting a playful TikTok video of selecting a tennis match outfit a year and a half ago to now being the host for Wimbledon Threads.

"A year and a half ago, I posted a silly little tiktok of me picking out an outfit for a tennis match. Today, I’m mic’ed up and on court as the host for the official @wimbledon lifestyle and fashion series, Wimbledon Threads. Catch me on broadcast + Wimbledon channels over the next 2 weeks 🤍." Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Riddle also posted an Instagram story, with the caption:

"Men on Twitter are gonna hate this one."

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Fritz congratulated her on her new role by leaving a comment on her Instagram post.

"It's break time ❤️." Fritz wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Fritz on Instagram

Taylor Fritz and Yannick Hanfmann to resume Wimbledon thriller on Tuesday

Taylor Fritz in Wimbledon 2023

Taylor Fritz, the ninth seed at Wimbledon, and Yannick Hanfmann, the world No. 45, will have to wait until Tuesday to finish their first-round match at the All England Club. The match was suspended due to darkness on Monday, July 3, with Fritz leading 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-2.

Fritz started strongly by breaking the German’s serve in the third game and holding his own to take the first set. However, Hanfmann bounced back by breaking Fritz twice in the second set and once in the third to take a 2-1 lead.

The fourth set was a tense affair, with both players holding their serves until 5-5. Fritz then raised his level and broke Hanfmann with a forehand winner to serve for the set.

The momentum was with Fritz in the fifth set, as he broke Hanfmann again in the fourth game and consolidated his lead with a hold. The American did not face any break points in the final set and was serving at 3-2 when play was suspended at the 3-2 changeover just after 8:40 pm local time due to darkness.

Taylor Fritz and Yannick Hanfmann will resume their match on Tuesday, July 4, on Court 3.

