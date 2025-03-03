Merida Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Emma Navarro and runner-up Emiliana Arango earn?

Emma Navarro and Emiliana Arango battled it out in a thrilling final at the 2025 Merida Open, with the American claiming an impressive victory to clinch her second tour-level title. The prize pool for the WTA 500 event totals $1,064,510, ensuring that both players will be rewarded handsomely for their success in Mexico.

Ad

After making a stellar run to the final, Navarro won her first title of the season by triumphing over Arango 6-0, 6-0. The American will receive $164,000 for her victory, while Arango will pocket $101,000 for reaching her maiden WTA final after entering the tournament as a qualifier.

Daria Saville and Elina Avanesyan, who fell short in the semifinals of the Merida Open, will each take home $59,000 for their campaigns. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa, Zeynep Sonmez, Maya Joint, and Rebecca Sramkova will each collect $28,695 for making a run to the quarterfinals of the event.

Ad

Trending

Petra Martic, Donna Vekic, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Anhelina Kalinina, and the other players who made second-round exits in Mexico will each receive $15,700. The players who were knocked out in the first round, including Sloane Stephens, Maria Sakkari, Marta Kostyuk, and Magdalena Frech, will each take home $11,300.

Even the players who did not reach the main draw of the WTA 500 event will not go home empty-handed. The participants who were defeated in the second round of qualifiers will each receive $7,625, while those who lost in the first qualifying round will each pocket $3,900.

Ad

Mayar Sherif and Katarzyna Piter won the women's doubles title at Merida Open 2025

Mayar Sherif - Source: Getty

Mayar Shreif and Katarzyna Piter won the women's doubles title at the 2025 Merida Open, beating top seeds Irina Khromacheva and Anna Danilina. Sherif and Piter will earn $54,300 for their victory, with finalists Khromacheva and Danilina taking home $33,000.

Ad

No. 2 seeds Ellen Perez and Alexandra Panova, as well as third seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Timea Babos, will each pocket $19,160 for reaching the semifinals in Mexico.

The pairs who were knocked out in the quarterfinals, Maryna Kolb and Nadiia Kolb, Victoria Rodriguez and Ana Sofia Sanchez, Jaqueline Cristian and Angelica Moratelli, and Sabrina Santamaria and Tang Qianhui, will each receive $9,480.

Sloane Stephens and Elina Avanesyan, Maria Sakkari and Dimitra Pavlou, Lulu Sun and Valeriya Strakhova, and the other teams that were defeated in the first round will each earn $6,000 for their campaigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback