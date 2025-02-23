Merida Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

The Merida Open 2025 is one of two WTA tournaments taking place this week. The tournament returns in a new slot this year after the previous edition was held in October 2024. The tournament will take place from February 24 to March 2 this year.

World No. 10 Emma Navarro is the only top 10 player in action this week, and leads the field as the top seed. Paula Badosa, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Anna Kalinskaya round out the top four seeds.

Sloane Stephens was one of the wildcard recipients. She recently dropped out of the top 100 of the WTA rankings. She will be hoping for a resurgence this week, and having won two of her eight career titles in Mexico, she has a good reason to hope for the same.

With a fairly competitive field for this year's edition, here's a quick look at the relevant details regarding the Merida Open 2025:

What is the Merida Open?

The tournament made its debut on the WTA Tour in 2023 as a WTA 250 event. It replaced another tournament at the same level in the country. The inaugural edition was won by Camila Giorgi. The tournament found itself a place on the calendar the following year as well, and Zeynep Sonmez was crowned as the champion.

Following the cancellation of the San Diego Open, there was a vacancy for another WTA 500 tournament, which was fulfilled by the promotion of the Merida Open. The outdoor hardcourt tournament features a 28-player draw, with the top four seeds receiving a first-round bye.

Venue

The Merida Open will take place at the Yucatan Country Club in Merida, Mexico.

Draw and Players

Anna Kalinskaya is the fourth seed at the Merida Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Emma Navarro and Anna Kalinskaya are the top seeds in the top half of the draw, and have received a first-round bye. The former could meet former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the second round, while the latter could face Julia Grabher.

Former top 10 player Maria Sakkari is also in this section of the draw. She will begin her campaign against defending champion Zeynep Sonmez. Paula Badosa and Beatriz Haddad Maia headline the bottom half of the draw, and both have received a first-round bye as well.

Badosa will meet the winner of the match between Camila Osorio and Jaqueline Cristian in the second round. Haddad Maia could meet either Lulu Sun or Rebecca Sramkova in the second round. Marta Kostyuk and Donna Vekic are the other notable players in this half of the draw.

The complete draw can be found here.

Schedule

The first round will take place over two days, starting from Monday, February 24. This will be followed by another two days for the second round. The quarterfinals will be held on Friday, February 28, while the semifinals will be contested on Saturday, March 1. The championship round will be held on Sunday, March 2.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Merida Open is $1,064,510. The winner will receive $164,000 along with 500 ranking points. Here's a complete breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion 500

500

$164,000 $54,300 Runner-up 325

325

$101,000 $33,000 Semifinalist 195

195

$59,010 $19,160 Quarterfinalist 108

108

$27,940 $9,840 Second Round (Round of 16)/First Round (Doubles) 60 1

$15,170 $6,000 First Round (Round of 32)

1 - $10,190 -

Merida Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep a track of the matches at the Merida Open:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

