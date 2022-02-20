Mexican Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money and more

The 29th edition of the Mexican Open kicks off in Acapulco on Monday. This year's tournament features a packed field led by top seed Daniil Medvedev and defending champion Alexander Zverev,

21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas round out the top four seeds.

What is the Mexican Open?

The Mexican Open is an ATP 500 event played in Acapulco. The city has hosted the men's tournament since its shift from Mexico City in 2001.

The tournament was played on outdoor claycourts up until 2013, but was changed to hardcourts to serve as the lead-up to the North American Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Hotel Princess Mundo Imperial in Acapulco, Mexico.

Players

Alexander Zverev is the defending Telcel ATP Mexican Open champion.

Top seed Medvedev faces a tricky first-round opponent in the form of the mercurial Benoit Paire. The path gets slightly easier for the Russian after that, with a potential quarterfinal against Taylor Frtiz or Adrian Mannarino looming.

2020 champion Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, finds himself in a tricky part of the draw. He opens against Reilly Opelka, who is scheduled to play in the Delray Beach final on Sunday, with familiar foe Grigor Dimitrov lying in wait in the second round.

Fifth seed Matteo Berrettini is Nadal's potential quarter-final opponent, but the Italian will first need to find his way past the likes of Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda in the early rounds.

Second seed and defending champion Zverev also has a tricky first-round opponent in the form of American Jenson Brooksby.

Zverev's projected quarter-final opponent, Cameron Norrie, finds himself in a similarly precarious spot, locked in a first-round tussle against Carlos Alcaraz.

Tsitsipas and Pablo Carreno Busta, the other seeds in the bottom half, have relatively simple paths leading up to the last eight.

Schedule

The Mexican Open will take place between February 21-26, with the draw featuring 32 players.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the ATP 500 tournament is $1,678,065.

Where to Watch

Viewers in India can follow the action on the Discovery+ App while those viewing from the United States and the United Kingdom can watch all the matches live on Tennis Channel and Amazon Prime Video respectively.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala