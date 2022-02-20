Mexican Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, Livestream details and more

The 2022 Mexican Open, will be held from February 21-26 and is one of the three ATP events scheduled this week. The 29th edition of the tournament features a stacked draw, with five of the current top 10 players participating along with other big names.

Daniil Medvedev, the top seed at the Mexican Open, suffered a heartbreaking loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. He has a shot at taking over the World No. 1 ranking currently held by from Novak Djokovic if he wins the title. If he fails to lift the trophy this weekend, he could still ascend to the top, if the Serbian competing in Dubai loses earlier than him.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev is seeded second. He has had a decent season so far, reaching the final at the Open Sud de France and the fourth round of the Australian Open. He'll commence his title defense against Jenson Brooksby.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the third seed. He has posted some strong results over the past month, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open, the final of the Rotterdam Open and the quarterfinals of the Marseille Open. The Greek will be aiming to continue a good string of results in Mexico.

Nadal is the fourth seed at the Mexican Open. He made a dream start to the season with his historic victory Down Under, winning his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. The Spaniard also won the Melbourne Summer Set before that. A former champion at this tournament, Nadal will aim for his third title in 2022.

Other notable players in the draw include Matteo Berrettini, Grigor Dimitrov, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka.

Mexican Open 2022 Schedule

The men's first-round matches will be played over February 21 and 22 (Monday and Tuesday). Notable opening-round matches include:

Rafael Nadal vs Reilly Opelka

Daniil Medvedev vs Benoit Paire

Alexander Zverev vs Jenson Brooksby

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Dere

Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz

The complete schedule of the tournament is as follows (subject to change):

Date Day Start time (local time) Round February 21, 2022 Monday 6:00 pm First round February 22, 2022 Tuesday 6:00 pm First round February 23, 2022 Wednesday 6:00 pm Second round February 24, 2022 Thursday 5:30 pm Quarterfinals February 25, 2022 Friday 6:00 pm Semifinals February 26, 2022 Saturday 7:00 pm Final

The daily order of play can be found here.

Mexican Open 2022 Livestream Details

Alexander Zverev is the defending champion at the Mexican Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

India: Indian viewers can watch the tournament live on Tennis TV.

