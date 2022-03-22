Miami Masters 2022: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction 

With the Indian Wells Masters coming to an end, we are heading into the second Masters 1000 tournament of the year, the Miami Masters.

Once again, several top players will be competing, with Daniil Medvedev being the top seed. The Russian suffered a disappointing third-round exit at Indian Wells and will be looking to have a good run at the Miami Masters.

Alexander Zverev also has a point to prove after what has been a disappointing start to 2022 for him. Andrey Rublev has been in pretty good form lately and will try to bag his first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Masters.

The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also capable of challenging for the trophy.

There are a number of notable absentees at this year's Miami Masters, with neither of the Big-3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic competing.

WIth the main draw getting underway on Wednesday, let's take a look at how the tournament could unfold.

First quarter: Daniil Medvedev could meet reigning champion Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed in the tournament

Top seeded players: (1) Daniil Medvedev, (8) Hubert Hurkacz, (12) Denis Shapovalov and (15) Roberto Bautista Agut.

Expected quarterfinal: Daniil Medvedev vs. Hubert Hurkacz.

Dark horse: Jenson Brooksby.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will look to bounce back after a disappointing run at Indian Wells. The Russian will also aim to regain the No. 1 ranking after Novak Djokovic dethroned him this week.

Medvedev could have an early surprise in the form of Andy Murray if the latter beats Federico Delbonis. Despite the Scot's experience, the World No. 2 should be able to get the better of him and reach the third round. Here, he could face 27th seed Cristian Garin.

There are a few players in Medvedev's bracket who could face him in the last 16. Seeded players like Nikoloz Basilashvili and Roberto Bautista Agut could be a threat. Meanwhile, young American talent Jenson Brooksby, who has given a hard time to top ranked players this year, could also trouble the Russian.

Hurkacz is the defending champion at the Miami Masters

The other side of this quarter has defending champion Hubert Hurkacz. The Pole received a favorable draw, one that definitely boosts his chances of reaching the quarterfinals.

Hurkacz's second-round opponents will be Laslo Djere or Arthur Rinderknech and he is capable of beating either of them. He could be up against Aslan Karatsev in the third round, though Ugo Humbert cannot be ruled out. The Russian has had some poor results since winning the Sydney International and Hurkacz has a good chance to move to the next round.

His most likely fourth-round opponent seems to be 12th seed Denis Shapovalov. Dan Evans is in the bracket as well and could also face the defending champion. Hurkacz vs Shapovalov should be a good game with the Pole just coming out on top to reach the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal prediction: Daniil Medvedev def. Hubert Hurkacz

Second quarter: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime look to dazzle

Carlos Alcaraz will be keen on continuing his good run of form

Top seeded players: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (7) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (11) Taylor Fritz and (14) Carlos Alcaraz.

Expected quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Dark horse: Sebastian Korda

World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to have a good run at the Miami Masters after his third-round elimination at Indian Wells. The Greek should be able to reach the third round where he could be up against Alex de Minaur. The fourth round will be a bit tricky for Tsitsipas given his most likely opponent, Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz has been incredible this past month and he should be able to reach the last 16. Given their form and previous head-to-head as well, the Spaniard might just edge out Tsitsipas to reach his second straight Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Auger-Aliassime has won 15 out of 20 matches this year so far

Also in the draw is Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz and Rotterdam winner Felix Auger-Aliassime, two fine talents who have produced some really good performances this year. Sebastian Korda is another player to look out for. The American put in a valiant effort against Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells and we could see him make his mark at the Miami Masters.

Fritz and Auger-Aliassime should manage to make it to the fourth round and the two will probably play a tightly-contested fixture. However, the Canadian might just be able to get the better of the World No. 13 and reach the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Taylor Fritz

Third quarter: Andrey Rublev looks to continue his good run of form at the Miami Masters

Rublev has been in pretty good form lately

Top seeded players: (4) Matteo Berrettini, (5) Andrey Rublev, (9) Jannik Sinner and (16) Reilly Opelka.

Expected quarterfinal: Andrey Rublev vs. Matteo Berrettini.

Dark horse: Nick Kyrgios.

Andrey Rublev had a 13-match winning streak before losing to Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters. The Russian is among the favorites to win the Miami Masters.

The World No. 6 could have a tough matchup early as he could be up against Nick Kyrgios, who reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters. However, Rublev should be able to take care of the Australian to reach the third round where his most likely opponent could be Fabio Fognini.

The Russian could next have it tough with Jannik Sinner being his most likely opponent in the last 16. The likes of Pablo Carreno Busta and Maxime Cressy can put up a good fight but the Italian should manage to beat them.

Rublev and Sinner could have a tough match with Rublev being the likely winner and reaching the quarterfinals.

Matteo Berrettini lost in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters and will look to have a better outing at the Miami Masters. The Italian will face either Juan Manuel Cerundolo or Dusan Lajovic in the second round and should get the better of either player. Next up for Berrettini will most likely be Frances Tiafoe, although Brandon Nakashima could make the third-round as well.

The World No. 7 would face either Reilly Opelka or Gael Monfils in the last 16 and he could beat either of them to reach the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal prediction: Andrey Rublev def. Matteo Berrettini

Fourth quarter: Alexander Zverev will look to find his rhythm at the Miami Masters

Zverev has had a disappointing start to 2022 so far

Top seeded players: (2) Alexander Zverev, (6) Casper Ruud, (10) Cameron Norrie and (13) Diego Schwartzman.

Expected quarterfinal: Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie

Dark horse: Mackenzie McDonald

Following a second-round exit at Indian Wells, Zverev will look to put in a good display at the Miami Masters. The German should be able to reach the third round where his most likely opponent is 26th seed Grigor Dimitrov. The Bulgarian reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters but Zverev should be able to get the better of him and reach the last 16.

His most likely fourth-round opponent could be Diego Schwartzman or Lorenzo Sonego, while the experienced Richard Gasquet could make a surprise run too. This could just be the tournament where things start getting better for Zverev with a deep run in the Miami Masters.

Cameron Norrie has won 11 out of his last 13 matches

The other half of this quarter has two fine players in Casper Ruud and Cameron Norrie. Both have had some good results lately, especially Norrie, who won the Delray Beach Open before reaching the final of the Mexican Open and the quarterfinals in Indian Wells.

The Brit might have a difficult match against John Isner but should manage to make his way to the last 16. After suffering a third-round exit in Indian Wells, Ruud will look to do better in the Miami Masters and he has a good draw. While Alexander Bublik is a tough one to beat on his day, the Norwegian should be able to get the better of him and reach the fourth round.

Norrie could beat Ruud to enter the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal prediction: Cameron Norrie def. Alexander Zverev

Prediction for semifinals:

Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Daniil Medvedev

Andrey Rublev def. Cameron Norrie

Prediction for the final:

Andrey Rublev def. Felix Auger-Aliassime

