Miami Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (WC) Nick Kyrgios

Date: 25 March 2022.

Tournament: Miami Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Andrey Rublev vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Andrey Rublev will look to make a good start at the Miami Open

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on Nick Kyrgios in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday.

The Russian did not have a very good start to the year as he suffered a third-round at the Australian Open. He followed this up by reaching the semifinals of the Rotterdam Open before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime. Rublev avenged this defeat by beating the Canadian in the final of the Open 13 to win his ninth career singles title.

The 24-year-old then won the Dubai Tennis Championships by defeating Hubert Hurkacz and Jiri Vesely in the semifinals and final respectively.

Rublev was seeded seventh at the Indian Wells Masters and reached the semifinals after wins over Dominik Koepfer, Frances Tiafoe, Hubert Hurkacz and Grigor Dimitrov. However, he lost to eventual champion Taylor Fritz, bringing an end to his 13-match winning streak.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



takes down World No.7 Rublev 7-5 6-4 and becomes the first American man to reach the FRITZ TO THE FINAL @Taylor_Fritz97 takes down World No.7 Rublev 7-5 6-4 and becomes the first American man to reach the #IndianWells singles final since Isner in 2012 FRITZ TO THE FINAL 👏@Taylor_Fritz97 takes down World No.7 Rublev 7-5 6-4 and becomes the first American man to reach the #IndianWells singles final since Isner in 2012 https://t.co/g1kKVbVg6x

Kyrgios started the year by winning the men's doubles title at the Australian Open. He reached the second round in singles and was knocked out by Daniil Medvedev.

The Australian then entered the Indian Wells Masters as a wildcard and reached the third round after defeating two Argentines in Sebastian Baez and Federico Delbonis. He stunned Casper Ruud and reached the quarterfinals after Jannik Sinner pulled out of their last 16 match due to illness. He was beaten by Rafael Nadal in the last eight.

Kyrgios entered the Miami Masters as a wildcard again and has reached the second round after defeating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Rafael Nadal managed to stop him in Indian Wells, but can anyone stop him in Miami? 🤔



#NickKyrgios #Miami #Tennis King Kyrgios is off to a winning start in Miami after beating Adrian Mannarino 7-6, 6-3Rafael Nadal managed to stop him in Indian Wells, but can anyone stop him in Miami? 🤔 King Kyrgios is off to a winning start in Miami after beating Adrian Mannarino 7-6, 6-3 💪Rafael Nadal managed to stop him in Indian Wells, but can anyone stop him in Miami? 🤔#NickKyrgios #Miami #Tennis https://t.co/kIVw1m7v7h

Andrey Rublev vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Friday's match in Miami will be the third meeting between the two players with the head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. Kyrgios won the first match between the two in Moscow in 2018. However, Rublev beat the Australian in straight sets when the two locked horns in the third round of the 2019 US Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

Given that both Kyrgios and Rublev are playing some fine tennis lately, the match promises to be an exciting one. The former has won 18 out of 21 matches in 2022 so far and is among the favorites to win the Miami Open.

Rublev will rely heavily on his powerful groundstrokes, particularly his forehand, for winners. The Russian is a good server so we could also see a few aces from him. Rublev has gotten more composed and mentally stronger as well.

Kyrgios has produced some fine tennis in the United States over the past couple of weeks. The Australian will look to trouble Rublev using his big serve and strong forehand.

Kyrgios could give Rublev a tough fight but the Russian should be able to get the better of him and reach the third round.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets

