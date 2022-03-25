Miami Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev v (WC) Andy Murray

Date: 26 March 2022.

Tournament: Miami Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andy Murray preview

Daniil Medvedev will look to reclaim the No. 1 ranking

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Andy Murray in the second round of the Miami Open on Saturday.

The Russian had a decent start to 2022 by helping Russia reach the semifinals of the ATP Cup. He won three out of four singles matches in the tournament. Medvedev then reached his fourth Grand Slam final at the Australian Open before losing to Rafael Nadal.

The Russian then competed at the Mexican Open as the top seed and reached the semifinals after defeating Benoit Paire, Pablo Andujar and Yoshihito Nishioka. However, he was beaten by Nadal for the second time this year. Medvedev managed to reach the top of the ATP rankings after Novak Djokovic was ousted from the Dubai Tennis Championships in the quarterfinals by Jiri Vesely.

Medvedev then competed at the Indian Wells Masters and reached the third round before losing to Gael Monfils. This saw him fall back to being World No. 2.

José Morgado @josemorgado Wow.



Gael Monfils beats a world number 1 just for the 2nd time in his career (1st since 2009), defeating Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16 in Indian Wells vs. Alcaraz.



Djokovic will return to the top of the rankings next Monday, 3 weeks after leaving the spot. Wow.Gael Monfils beats a world number 1 just for the 2nd time in his career (1st since 2009), defeating Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16 in Indian Wells vs. Alcaraz.Djokovic will return to the top of the rankings next Monday, 3 weeks after leaving the spot. https://t.co/fV1dxLi5h6

Murray started the year with a first-round exit at the Melbourne Summer Set 1. He followed it up with a run to the final at the Sydney International before losing to Aslan Karatsev in straight sets.

The Scot then endured second-round exits in four successive tournaments, from the Australian Open, Doha, Dubai and Indian Wells. Murray received a wildcard for the Miami Masters and reached the second round after beating Federico Delbonis in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andy Murray head-to-head

Saturday's match in Miami is the second meeting between Murray and Medvedev and Medvedev leads their head-to-head 1-0. He won their only encounter at the Brisbane International back in 2019. The winner of the match takes on Cristian Garin or Pedro Martinez in the third round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andy Murray prediction

Medvedev will be the heavy favorite to win the match but Murray's experience should not be written off.

The Russian will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing exit at Indian Wells. Medvedev is a big server and he can always rely on it and his strong groundstrokes for points. He is also a very good defensive player which can come in handy when Murray goes on the offense.

The Scot will also look to make the most of his serve, which will be tested by Medvedev's return game. Murray's forehand and backhand have fetched him a number of points and he will hope that is the case against Medvedev.

The two-time Miami champion has produced some promising performances this year, but beating Medvedev will be a daunting task that may not be accomplished.

Prediction: Medvedev to win in three sets.

Get Sportskeeda Tennis News in your feed.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan