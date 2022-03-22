Miami Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more

The 37th edition of the Miami Open takes place from March 21 to April 3. Several top players will be competing in the tournament. Daniil Medvedev is the top seed and a heavy favorite to win it. Hubert Hurkacz is the defending champion and will look to have a good run this year as well.

Some top players will not participate in Miami, most notably Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Nonetheless, we are in for some exciting tennis action over the course of the next few days.

Venue

The Miami Open takes place at Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens, which has a capacity of 14,000.

Players

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is the top seed at this year's Miami Open after Novak Djokovic did not participate. The Russian has had some good moments in 2022, most notably reaching his fourth Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. He also made it to the semifinals of the Mexican Open but suffered a disappointing third-round exit in Indian Wells.

Medvedev will look to make up for that by having a good run in Miami and reclaiming his spot at the top of the ATP rankings in the process. He needs to reach the semifinals to do so.

2018 runner-up Alexander Zverev is seeded second in the competition. The German has had a disappointing start to 2022 and will be keen to find his rhythm in Miami.

The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini, among others, are also capable of contending for the title. One youngster many will have their eyes on will be Carlos Alcaraz, who reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

Miami Open @MiamiOpen Seeds in our Men's Singles Draw!



Find the Full Draw below @atptour



miamiopen.com/draws/ Your TopSeeds in our Men's Singles Draw!Find the Full Draw below Your Top 🎱 Seeds in our Men's Singles Draw! 👊Find the Full Draw below ⤵️ @atptour miamiopen.com/draws/ https://t.co/ewO9asIBCO

Miami Open Schedule

The Miami Open is scheduled to take place from March 21 to April 3. The main draw of the Men's Singles tournament will start on March 23. All the top 32 seeds have received a bye to the second round of the competition.

Prize Money

The winner of the Men's singles tournament in Miami will receive prize money of $1,231,245 and 1000 ranking points. The total prize money for the ATP tournament of the Miami Open is $9,554,920.

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US can catch all the action in Miami live on the Tennis Channel, while those in the UK can watch the matches on Amazon Prime Video. Canadian fans can watch all the matches live on TSN. Viewers in India can watch ATP matches on Voot.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan