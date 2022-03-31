Miami Open 2022 scores, winner, recap - Iga Swiatek registers 15th consecutive victory, through to the semifinals

Second seed Iga Swiatek continued her dominant run of form as she beat Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Miami Open.

It was yet another fine display from the Pole, who won her 15th match in a row. Swiatek will now take on Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

José Morgado @josemorgado Next #1 Iga Swiatek beats Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 for a 15th consecutive win, reached the semifinals in Miami vs. Pegula. Getting closer to the Sunshine Double and a 3rd consecutive WTA 1000 title.



Iga Swiatek vs Petra Kvitova score

Iga Swiatek beat Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-3. The Pole secured a break of serve for each set to win in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Kvitova winner

Iga Swiatek beat Petra Kvitova in straight sets to reach the semifinals of the Miami Open. She will now take on 16th seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the final of the tournament.

Iga Swiatek vs Petra Kvitova match recap

Swiatek put in quite an impressive performance against Kvitova

The match started with both players holding their serve in the first few games, with Kvitova coming close to breaking Swiatek in the third game. The Pole made the first break of the match in the sixth game to take a 4-2 lead. She went on to take the first set 6-3.

Both players held their serve in the first two games of the second set. Swiatek had four break points in the third game but Kvitova held her nerve to save them all and go 2-1 up. The Pole then held her serve to love before breaking her opponent to go 3-2 up.

Kvitova was looking to break Swiatek back and pushed her to deuce. However, the 20-year-old was able to hold her serve and take a 4-2 lead. The Pole eventually took the set 6-3 after holding her serve to 15, thus winning the match and sealing her place in the semifinals of the Miami Open.

While Kvitova served more aces, Swiatek looked a lot better in her service games. The soon-to-be World No. 1 won 28 out of 37 points on her first serve while winning 10 out of 15 on her second serve. Kvitova was particularly weak on her second serve, winning only five out of 18 points.

Swiatek will now take on 16th seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. It will be her second meeting against the American. Pegula beat Swiatek in their previous meeting at the 2019 Citi Open.

Given her current run of form, Swiatek will be heavily favored to win and reach the Miami Open final, where she will face either Naomi Osaka or Belinda Bencic.

